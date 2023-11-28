Canaleta waxes hot from deep as Biñan torches Cam Norte in PSL cage tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Biñan banked on the torrid shooting of former Philippine Basketball Association star KG Canaleta to whip Cam Norte, 95-66, as this city from Laguna notched its second straight win in the Pilipinas Super League held recently at the Paco Arena.

Canaleta hit 5-of-6 3-point shots as he set the tone for Biñan’s steady sniping.

The veteran player was complemented by Joseph Peñaredondo, who led the way with 17 points and six assists.

Biñan nailed a total of 12 3-point shots on 22 attempts for a high 54% shooting from downtown.

Rebounding has also been the strength of Biñan, which outplayed its rival on the boards, 50-39.

Earlier, Quezon Titans ran roughshod over NKT Sniper, 93-72, as Jasn Opiso and Christopher Lagrama combined for 26 points.

Lagrama capped his all-around brilliance by ending up in a double-double, dishing out 10 assists for the Titans, who also drew a near double-double performance from Ximone Sandigon, and an equally solid game from Rodel Gravera.

Sandigon led the Titans’ point-production with 15 markers to go along with eight rebounds while Gravera contributed 10 points.