Filipino instructor wins Asia fitness tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Fitness instructor Ely Quirino Jr. of the Philippines showed his Asian counterparts how competitive Filipinos are by ruling the Asia Fitness Idol 2023+ Presenter Discovery Competition recently at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Center in Thailand.

Quirino Jr., from Cagayan de Oro City, bested more than 50 fitness instructors all over Asian to win the title. Meanwhile Japanese Hirotaka Hashimoto and Thailand’s Phyllis Hanson Ansusinha were declared first and second runners-up, respectively.

“We made it, my beloved Philippines,” Quirino, a certified personal trainer and group instructor at International Fitness Association (?FA), posted on his social media account. “I never thought I would reach this biggest milestone in my fitness career. Thank you so much.”

He was awarded by the biggest fitness event in Asia for being a natural on his performance in a three-minute routine highlighted by Kpop hip-hop moves that wowed the audience.

“I just gave my best. I gave my everything. Just enjoyed the moment. Actually, I was just thinking, representing our country is already a big achievement,” the 44-year-old yoga instructor added. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience representing our country, the Philippines. I am overjoyed.”

More than 800 participants had joined the competition, with only five instructors qualifying to the final round of the competition.

The Asia Fitness Conference +, according to Quirino, is an annual gathering of fitness professionals and enthusiasts around the world.