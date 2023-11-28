^

Sports

Countdown to glory: The vivo 3 on 3 Basketball Challenge Grand Finals

Philstar.com
November 28, 2023 | 12:00pm
for vivo
Countdown to glory: The vivo 3 on 3 Basketball Challenge Grand Finals
vivo 3 on 3 Basketball Challenge Grand Finals
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — It’s time to get psyched for the grand finals of the vivo 3 on 3 Basketball Challenge! Students from the six participating universities are now eagerly gearing up to support the representatives of their alma maters, as the championship takes place on November 18 and 19 at the Music Hall, SM Mall of Asia.

This riveting tournament stands as one of the initiatives of vivo Philippines, aimed to forge stronger connections with the student community through the exciting realm of basketball.

In alignment with its partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA), the popular smartphone brand continues to pledge its support to the sport cherished by Filipinos, especially college students.

Curious to know more? Here’s what went down and what to look forward to!

The thrilling expedition of the vivo school tour

The buzz surrounding the vivo 3 on 3 Basketball Challenge ignited when it was announced on social media back in September 2023, with Lyceum of the Philippines University being the first institution to be visited.

Subsequent stops included the University of the Philippines-Diliman, Jose Rizal University, National University, De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, and concluding with De La Salle University – Manila.

It garnered a zealous response from students, resonating particularly well with basketball enthusiasts, prompting a rapid expression of interest to participate in this sports event, with over 80 registrants at each institution.

From this large pool of young sporty talents, each university only selected 24 players and fielded six teams that engaged in intense competition of athletic skills on the court to earn a place in the grand finals. In the end, two victorious teams from each school emerged to advance to the finals.

The championship showdown

With a mere three days remaining to ready themselves for the vivo 3 on 3 Basketball Challenge Grand Finals, all of the members of the winning teams are fully immersed in their dedicated preparation and rigorous practice sessions.

The countdown intensifies the focus, dedication and collective spirit of the team as they aim to showcase their absolute best on the grand stage, leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of victory.

Fueled by the desire to clinch the championship, each practice becomes a crucial stepping stone towards excellence!

Photos of the winning teams from the six participating universities that will be competing at the vivo 3 on 3 Basketball Challenge Grand Finals, taken with the vivo V29 5G.

Excited to witness the electrifying basketball matches to know which university will eventually claim victory?

Mark your calendars and prepare your chants for the team you will be rooting for! The vivo 3 on 3 Basketball Challenge Grand Finals is an open-to-all event, scheduled to occur this coming weekend at SM Mall of Asia.

 

For the latest news and updates, follow vivo Philippines on FacebookInstagramYouTube, X, TikTok and its official website. Don't forget to use the hashtags #vivoSchoolTour, #vivoclub and #vivoV29series5G.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

vuukle comment

SPORTS NEWS

VIVO PHILIPPINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cool Smashers, Crossovers clash potential PVL finals preview

Cool Smashers, Crossovers clash potential PVL finals preview

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Creamline shoots to close in on an elimination-round sweep while Chery Tiggo aims to avert it as the two collide Tuesday in...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle fetes UAAP champion cagers in ring ceremony

La Salle fetes UAAP champion cagers in ring ceremony

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Five previous championship teams of the La Salle Green Archers were honored with championship rings Monday night at the La...
Sports
fbtw
Young athletes&rsquo; time to shine in Siklab Awards

Young athletes’ time to shine in Siklab Awards

14 hours ago
The future heroes of Philippine sports will be honored during the third Siklab Youth Sports Awards on Dec. 4 at the Market!...
Sports
fbtw
NCAA Season 99 begins Final 4 hostilities

NCAA Season 99 begins Final 4 hostilities

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
From 10, it is now just down to four in the race for the NCAA Season 99’s holy grail — the senior men’s...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;CB&rsquo; back with a bang

‘CB’ back with a bang

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Fresh out of sickbay, Chris Banchero quickly took on the role of difference-maker for Meralco.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino-laden Team SMG ready for Valorant Game Changers world tiff

Filipino-laden Team SMG ready for Valorant Game Changers world tiff

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Filipino Valorant Players Kelly "shirazi" Jaudian, Alexandria "Alexy" Francisco and Camille "Kamiyu" Enriquez are ready to...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle great Allado rooting hard for Kevin Quiambao to win UAAP MVP

La Salle great Allado rooting hard for Kevin Quiambao to win UAAP MVP

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
One of the greatest La Salle Green Archers of all time, Don Allado is hoping that another La Salle power forward will grab...
Sports
fbtw
Tenorio eyes comeback on Sunday

Tenorio eyes comeback on Sunday

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio could be back on active duty as early as Sunday after his recovery from colon cancer...
Sports
fbtw
eGilas 4th in World Finals

eGilas 4th in World Finals

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
eGilas came close to pulling the rug from under heavy favorite United States in Game 1 of the best-of-three eFIBA World Finals...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with