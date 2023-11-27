^

Hashtags-Red escapes sports scribes in ST2 Media Launch 3x3 cagefest

Philstar.com
November 27, 2023 | 2:33pm
Hashtags-Red escapes sports scribes in ST2 Media Launch 3x3 cagefest
Participants of the ST2 Media Launch 3x3 tournament, including Barangay Ginebra star and World Balance ambassador Scottie Thompson, pose for posterity
World Balance photo

MANILA, Philippines – Hashtags-Red eked out a slim 17-15 victory over Team Media-White to rule the ST2 Media Launch 3x3 tournament last week at the Boost Basketball Gym in Caloocan.

The quartet of Zeus Collins, Kid Yambao, Jimboy Martin and Tom Doromal built an early lead in the championship game before surviving a late flurry from the press, including a potential game-tying deuce from Bryan Ulanday of The STAR.

It was a gallant stand from the media, which also drew solid contributions from Delfin Dioquino of Rappler, Christian Jacinto of Spin.ph, and Mark Rey Montejo of the Manila Bulletin.

PBA star Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra and World Balance unveiled the ST2 “Alamat” colorway in the event ahead of its December 2 store launch.

At the core of the latest in the charismatic Ginebra guard's signature shoe line is the woven jacquard knit, thoughtfully crafted to incorporate traditional Filipino patterns and embodies Thompson's roots.

Team Media-Navy Blue, composed of Jonas Terrado of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Reuben Terrado and Karlo Sacamos of Spin.ph, and Justine Bacnis of Tiebreaker Times, wound up third after besting Team Influencers-Black made up of Mark Ches, Nars Lagalag, Ryan Icater and Paolo Mendoza of Analykix.

