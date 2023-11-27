^

Sports

Pilipinas Super League: Nueva Ecija, 1Munti coast through wins

Philstar.com
November 27, 2023 | 1:56pm
Pilipinas Super League: Nueva Ecija, 1Munti coast through wins
The Capitals from Nueva Ecija immediately went to work in its first game in the PSL and easily disposed of the Taipan to serve notice of its title aspirations.
Pilipinas Super League

MANILA, Philippines – Nueva Ecija wasted no time unveiling its championship form when it clobbered JT Tapan Bulacan, 109-67, in the Pilipinas Super League at the Filoil EcoOIl Centre over the weekend.

After failing to defend the crown in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, the Capitals from Nueva Ecija immediately went to work in its first game in the PSL and easily disposed of the Taipan to serve notice of its title aspirations in this fastest growing nationwide basketball tournament now being handled by league commissioner, PBA legend Allan Caidic.

The Capitals displayed their superb balanced firepower with five players ending up in double figures.

Nathaniel Cosejo led the way with 16 points, followed by mainstay Jessie Collado, who had 13 markers on a bear perfect shooting from the field (6-of-7).

Will McAloney contributed 11 points and five rebounds and Harvey Pagsanjan and Kriss Gurtiza each tallied 10 points for the Capitals, who shot a steady 62% from the field (44-of-70).

The Capitals showed total domination in almost all departments as they produced 62 points inside the shaded lane compared to only 16 for the Taipan.

As a team, the Capitals also played better, dishing out 31 assists, 17 more than their rivals, while also outrebounding the Taipans, 45-29.

Also joining Nueva Ecija in the winning parade was 1Munti, which outplayed Misamis Oriental, 82-69.

John Cantimbuhan had a double-double performance of 18 points and 11 assists to keep a hold of 1Munti, which also drew 20 points from James Ingles, 10 points from Kenneth Balbuena.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PILIPINAS SUPER LEAGUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pampanga drubs Bacoor in finals opener

Pampanga drubs Bacoor in finals opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Pampanga drubbed Bacoor, 71-58, to draw first blood in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) national finals over...
Sports
fbtw

The changing game

By Bill Velasco | 15 hours ago
It’s often good to take a step back from what has been so familiar, and come back after a certain length of time.
Sports
fbtw
Vargas elected to World Boxing Executive Board

Vargas elected to World Boxing Executive Board

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
ABAP chairman Ricky Vargas was elected as Executive Board member of World Boxing during the 27-nation federation’s inaugural...
Sports
fbtw
Esporma tops Rock &rsquo;n&rsquo; Roll run

Esporma tops Rock ’n’ Roll run

15 hours ago
The ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila presented by AIA Vitality exceeded expectations with over 9,000...
Sports
fbtw
Tigers, Lady Blazers emerge PNVF champions

Tigers, Lady Blazers emerge PNVF champions

15 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas (UST) unleashed a lethal weapon in slaying Cignal, and College of Saint Benilde played true to form...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Warriors' Green unrepentant as ban for Gobert headlock ends

Warriors' Green unrepentant as ban for Gobert headlock ends

3 hours ago
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, banned five games by the NBA after grabbing Minnesota's Rudy Gobert in a headlock,...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Azkal Joebel Bermejo tows PAF to Aboitiz Cup 3-peat

Ex-Azkal Joebel Bermejo tows PAF to Aboitiz Cup 3-peat

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
With most of his contemporaries with the Philippine men’s football team (circa 2004-12) retired, Joebel Bermejo isn’t...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks beat Trail Blazers in biggest comeback win of NBA season

Bucks beat Trail Blazers in biggest comeback win of NBA season

4 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and Damian Lillard added 31 against his former team as the Milwaukee Bucks rallied...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;CB&rsquo; back with a bang

‘CB’ back with a bang

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Fresh out of sickbay, Chris Banchero quickly took on the role of difference-maker for Meralco.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with