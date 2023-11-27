Pilipinas Super League: Nueva Ecija, 1Munti coast through wins

MANILA, Philippines – Nueva Ecija wasted no time unveiling its championship form when it clobbered JT Tapan Bulacan, 109-67, in the Pilipinas Super League at the Filoil EcoOIl Centre over the weekend.

After failing to defend the crown in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, the Capitals from Nueva Ecija immediately went to work in its first game in the PSL and easily disposed of the Taipan to serve notice of its title aspirations in this fastest growing nationwide basketball tournament now being handled by league commissioner, PBA legend Allan Caidic.

The Capitals displayed their superb balanced firepower with five players ending up in double figures.

Nathaniel Cosejo led the way with 16 points, followed by mainstay Jessie Collado, who had 13 markers on a bear perfect shooting from the field (6-of-7).

Will McAloney contributed 11 points and five rebounds and Harvey Pagsanjan and Kriss Gurtiza each tallied 10 points for the Capitals, who shot a steady 62% from the field (44-of-70).

The Capitals showed total domination in almost all departments as they produced 62 points inside the shaded lane compared to only 16 for the Taipan.

As a team, the Capitals also played better, dishing out 31 assists, 17 more than their rivals, while also outrebounding the Taipans, 45-29.

Also joining Nueva Ecija in the winning parade was 1Munti, which outplayed Misamis Oriental, 82-69.

John Cantimbuhan had a double-double performance of 18 points and 11 assists to keep a hold of 1Munti, which also drew 20 points from James Ingles, 10 points from Kenneth Balbuena.