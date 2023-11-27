Ex-Azkal Joebel Bermejo tows PAF to Aboitiz Cup 3-peat

MANILA, Philippines – With most of his contemporaries with the Philippine men’s football team (circa 2004-12) retired, Joebel Bermejo isn’t done.

Along with Neil Etheridge who still dons the national colors and plays professionally in England, Bermejo still plays albeit as playing coach for his one and only team — Philippine Air Force PAF).

This past weekend, Bermejo’s lone goal in the finals led PAF to a three-peat after a 1-0 win in the Men’s Amateur Open Division in the 2023 Aboitiz Football Cup at the Aboitiz Field in Lipa, Batangas.

Bermejo’s heroics saw him named as Finals and Division Most Valuable Player. He also scored a total of six goals in the tournament.

AFC finished as first runner-up with University of Batangas taking second runner-up, and San Pablo Colleges of Laguna taking third runner-up.

Over at the distaff side, Metro Aguilas bagged the amateur open division championship, besting the Kabisera Ladies A. Tali FC finished as second runner-up with Ala Eh United taking third runner-up.

The Metro Aguilas’ Aubrey Malinag was named Finals MVP with teammate Angelica Dizon copping the Division MVP trophy.