POC Golf Cup for athletes’ benefit tees off in Luisita

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) holds its first-ever POC Golf Cup Monday, November 27, for the National Athletes’ Trust Fund at the Luisita Golf and Country in Tarlac.

“It’s going to be an exciting golf event, great camaraderie among participants and to raise funds for our national athletes who bring pride and honor to the country,” POC President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said.

The POC, under Tolentino, has been providing cash bonuses to athletes who bag medals overseas with the medalists in the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games expected to receive their incentives before the holidays.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the shotgun tee off is set at 10 a.m. for the event supported by the MVP Sports Foundation, Chooks-to-Go, Smart, PLDT, PTA, Asaphil, PhilCycling, PNVF, Philippine Aquatics Inc, Kickboxing Pilipinas, JSAP, PESO, Karate Pilipinas, PSTA, PNSA, NGAP, MTAP, PATAFA, Sambo Pilipinas, Kurash Federation of the Philippines, GAP, SRSAP, PFF, PJF, Vovinam Pilipinas, PEKAF, PRA, POSF, SBP and MBAP.

The system 36 format will be applied with the awarding ceremony and raffle set at the clubhouse.