Bolts survive Hollis-Jefferson's 47 points

Suleiman Braimoh's 37 points powered the Meralco Bolts over the TNT Tropang Giga.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts returned to the winning column after weathering a 47-point explosion by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to jam the TNT Tropang Giga, 109-95, in their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

It was a wire-to-wire affair for the Bolts, who built a double-digit lead as early as the first quarter, 29-19.

They were able to keep their distance from Hollis-Jefferson and TNT.

But the Tropang Giga cut the deficit to just two, 89-91, following a pair of free throws by the sweet-shooting import.

The Bolts then unleashed nine straight points capped by a Chris Banchero 3-pointer with 4:21 remaining in the game to grab a 100-89 lead.

A split by Hollis-Jefferson from the free throw line cut the lead to 10, but Chris Newsome made a big triple on the other end for the dagger, 103-90.

Hollis-Jefferson tried to will TNT closer, but timely buckets by Suleiman Braimoh kept the Tropang Giga at bay.

Braimoh led the Bolts with 37 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks. Chris Banchero followed suit with 18 markers.

Following Hollis-Jefferson in scoring for the Tropang Giga was Jayson Castro, who finished with 19.

Meralco thus bounced back from a 10-point defeat from the San Miguel Beermen last Sunday.

TNT's back-to-back wins were halted as well.

With the win, the sister teams are now tied with 2-2 win-loss records.