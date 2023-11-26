^

Sports

Archers acknowledge need to outhustle Maroons to find success in UAAP finals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 26, 2023 | 4:27pm
Archers acknowledge need to outhustle Maroons to find success in UAAP finals
La Salle's Kevin Quiambao (left) will lead the Green Archers against the UP Fighting Maroons.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Outworking a team full of "superstar players" will be the name of the game for the La Salle Green Archers as they face the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball finals, head coach Topex Robinson said.

La Salle, riding an eight-game winning streak stretching to the elimination round, rallied past the National University Bulldogs on Saturday, setting up the finals matchup with the top-seeded UP.

With the Fighting Maroons fielding a very deep team, the Green Archers are focused on one thing -- outwork and outhustle them.

"Well, as early as now, I'm going to remind us that we lost in rebounds. NU made 42, we only had 41. They know how important rebounding is. No rebounds, no rings. We have to make sure that we work on it," Robinson told reporters after Saturday's contest.

"Having those big guys for UP is going to be a big challenge for us. But again, that's just one of the things that we need to take care, that team is loaded with really superstar players," he added.

While UP is boasting a backcourt full of starter-caliber guards, they also have bruising big men, which just shows the balance of the team's depth.

Luis Pablo, Seven Gagate, Sean Alter, Mark Belmonte and last season's UAAP MVP Malick Diouf shore up the frontline of the Fighting Maroons.

However, La Salle will be banking on Season 86 MVP race leader Kevin Quiambao, Michael and Ben Phillips, and foreign student-athlete Bright Nwankwo are the Green Archers' big men.

"We just have to make sure that the only way to beat that team is to outwork them and that's going to be our main focus, just doing the right thing all the time even if we don't feel like doing it," he said.

"We just have to bring our discipline against UP."

The MVP frontrunner, meanwhile, told reporters that the finals will be more than Diouf versus Quiambao.

"For me, it is not me vs. Diouf. We will show our total team effort in the sries. We will just focus on the present," the forward said.

"I already know [UP head coach] Gold [Monteverde,] I was with him in NU. I will just do my best everyday and I will prepare well for the Finals," he added.

Quiambao was Monteverde's player when the two were still with the NU Bullpups.

UP and La Salle will clash in the finals, which will start Wednesday, November 29, 6 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

