San Beda's Cortez named final NCAA Season 99 player of the week

MANILA, Philippines -- Jacob Cortez is heating up just at the right time as red-hot San Beda University closed out the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament’s elimination round in style.

Entering the Final Four, the Red Lions are riding on a scorching four-game winning streak as the third seed with a 12-6 record behind top seeds Mapua University and Lyceum of the Philippines University.

In the Mendiola-based squad’s last two games, Cortez did the heavy lifting to ensure San Beda’s playoff berth, earning him the final Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week award for the period Nov. 21 to 24.

The third-year guard posted all-around performances in the past week with averages of 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals as the Red Lions scored big wins against Lyceum and Letran.

The second-generation baller became the third overall and second straight player from San Beda to win the award as he edged out teammate Yukien Andrada as well as Jielo Razon of Perpetual and Enoch Valdez of Lyceum for the weekly honors presented by San Miguel Corporation and backed by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

Cortez delivered when San Beda needed him the most.

The shifty guard was active on all ends of the court with 16 points highlighted by six crucial points in the final seconds and laced with seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in their 74-56 stunner over their eventual Final Four foe Lyceum.

The 5-foot-11 ace then followed it up with another clutch outing against the defending champions last Friday, closing the match with a personal 5-0 run to deny the Knights' fightback. He tallied 17 markers, three dimes, two boards, and one swat to lead their 77-68 escape act.

Despite the rivalry game against Letran being a non-bearing one, Cortez said they still went all out in a bid to build some momentum for the Final Four, where they’re up for a twice-to-win disadvantage.

"We play every game to win and may sinasabi na rest your starters but we are trying to build momentum going into the Final Four since hindi na kami twice-to-beat, twice-to-win na kami," Cortez said.

"I think after this win, nandiyan ‘yung morale namin, nandiyan ‘yung confidence namin."

Cortez' emergence as the “King Lion” made a lot of Bedans proud but none more than coach Yuri Escueta.

“It’s really nice seeing Jacob grow as the season progresses. Earlier, he was easily frustrated, he tends to force a stop but as the season goes by, he’s trying to catch spots better now. [There’s] growing pains at the start but he’s surely matured,” said Escueta.