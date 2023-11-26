^

Tigresses stress need to prepare hard for fancied Lady Bulldogs in UAAP women's hoops finals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 26, 2023 | 2:07pm
MANILA, Philippines -- The UST Growling Tigresses are facing an uphill battle as they enter the UAAP Season 86 women’s basketball finals.

Standing in their way are the eight-peat seeking NU Lady Bulldogs, which has been dominating the women’s basketball scene for almost a decade now.

UST head coach Haydee Ong said acknowledged that NU holds the advantage.

“I think, with the experience of NU, we do not have advantages, whether we are hot or not,” Ong told reporters after their Final Four win over the UP Fighting Maroons on Saturday.

“We have to really prepare and work harder for NU. They’ve been here seven times, experience is there. Really, I think the edge is on NU but we will try and get that championship come next week,” she added.

The Lady Bulldogs last Wednesday dominated their way into the Finals after defeating the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 58-43.

Camille Clarin and Karl Pingol are set to spearhead NU to the promised land once again.

UST’s Kent Pastrana also said they will be preparing for their clash with NU as they will try to dethrone the long-defending champions.

“We will do our best to get the win. We will trust each other, and we, as veterans, will set the tone on how we will play,” Pastrana said in Filipino.

“We will stick to the system and do what the coaches ask us to do. We will fight until the end."

The finals will start on Wednesday, November 29, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

