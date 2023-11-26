NU coach satisfied with Bulldogs' UAAP Season 86 bid

NU head coach Jeff Napa (left) and the Bulldogs finished third in the UAAP anew.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa is happy that the team was able to prove that they are not merely “gatecrashers” in the UAAP Final Four.

The Bulldogs ended their UAAP Season 86 with a 73-97 thrashing at the hands of the red-hot La Salle Green Archers on Saturday.

It is the second straight third-place finish for NU, after their surprise Final Four journey in UAAP Season 85.

While they were eliminated from championship contention, Napa expressed delight for being able to assert themselves as rightful semifinalists.

“At least, we are not gatecrashers in the Final Four of the UAAP anymore. They have proven something,” Napa said.

The coach said they are taking away a lot of positives from this season, as they look toward the future.

He underscored that while the team is disappointed with their exit as it is "not the way they like to end their season," they have to move forward.

“There were a lot of good things this season. It is not bad to dream, which is why I apologized to them,” he said.

“Of course, I saw that they have what it takes. So, we will try again and we will see. I am not sure of the future ahead of us. This is what we have control over, although we fell short,” he added.

The Bulldogs ended the season with a 10-4 slate.

They had a five-game winning streak early in the season, but they exited with three straight losses.

They lost against the gritty Adamson Soaring Falcons on November 15, the mighty UP Fighting Maroons on November 19 and on Saturday against the Green Archers.

“We are here to compete, to level up our game. Maybe, that is where we lacked, to level up our game. The injuries [are] not a reason whatsoever,” Napa said.

“That is why, I told them during the last huddle that we have to compete and level up whatever talent that was given to us so we will not be a failure and of course, for their futures."

The team will have an intact core next season, with key cogs Kean Baclaan and Jake Figueroa expected to lead anew.