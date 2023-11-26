Reyson returns with a bang as Pampanga draws first blood vs Bacoor

MANILA, Philippines -- The Pampanga Giant Lanterns got brighter with the return of Kurt Reyson as they trounced the Bacoor Strikers, 71-58, on Saturday in Game 1 of the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season National Finals at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Reyson, who played for the Letran Knights in the NCAA, returned to Pampanga's fold and made an instant impact with 22 points, highlighted by a perfect 4-of-4 triple tries, to earn best player honors for the Giant Lanterns, who only allowed Bacoor to score the first basket before taking control for good with an eight-point cluster.

A 13-point bunch, capped by a triple each from John Lloyd Clemente, Justine Baltazar and Encho Serrano, with 40 seconds to go in the first quarter shoved Pampanga to its biggest spread, 21-4, from which Bacoor couldn't recover.

The Strikers came to within 33-38, early in the third quarter, but the 5-foot-10 Reyson combined with Baltazar, Allen Liwag and Clemente to pad the lead to 52-37.

Baltazar, the runaway MVP race pacesetter, posted 13 points, 6 assists, 3 steals, 1 block, plus 16 rebounds as the Giant Lanterns ruled the boards, 54-41, and extended their winning streak at home to 15.

JB Bahio came up with eight points and eight rebounds; Archie Concepcion chipped in seven points and two assists; while MJ Garcia contributed six points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals for Gov. Dennis Pineda, also Pampanga's head coach.

Bacoor got 16 points and five rebounds from Jhaymo Eguilos, and 16 points plus four rebounds and twosteals from Jhan Nermal. James Kwekuteye, however, was a big letdown with only two points after missing his first 11 attempts, six rebounds and two assists.

The game was halted for about 15 minutes with 28.2 seconds left in the third quarter after some overzealous fans threw plastic water bottles on the floor following a loose ball scramble that left Baltazar face down on the floor.

A disqualifying foul was slapped on Bacoor's Lester Reyes and Baltazar split the two free throws awarded him for a 53-37 count after three quarters.

Pineda appealed to the crowd to keep their emotions in check and no other untoward incident happened.

Because of his long absence, Reyson said he spent some time at the convention center the past three days to get his shooting feel and rhythm back.

It worked and Pineda was all praises for Reyson for stepping up, especially because many Giant Lanterns --Reil Tolentino, Serrano, Clemente, Baltazar -- are feeling under the weather due to flu. Veteran Arwind Santos, in fact, did not play.

Game 2 will be held at the same venue on Nov. 28, before swinging to the Strike Gymnasium in Bacoor City for Game 3 on Dec. 2. If necessary, Game 4 will also be staged in Bacoor on December 5. San Fernando will again play host if the best-of-five series goes the full route on December 9.