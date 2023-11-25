Nonoy plays X factor anew for sizzling Archers

MANILA, Philippines -- It is known that if two deep basketball teams are battling it out, an X factor is needed for a much-needed boost.

The La Salle Green Archers found it off the bench anew Saturday.

Mark Nonoy had one of his finest games in a green-and-white jersey against the NU Bulldogs, finishing with 20 points in 19 minutes and 19 seconds of play in the Archers' 97-73 victory that clinched them a UAAP Season 86 finals berth.

He shot 8-of-14 from the field, including 4-of-9 3-pointers.

This is his fourth straight game wherein Nonoy finished in double-digits for the red-hot Archers.

He scored 25, 15 and 10 points in his last three games.

Nonoy told reporters that he is just happy to go back to the finals.

He said the team will be doing their best and prepare for their clash against the top-seeded UP Fighting Maroons.

“Sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam makabalik ulit sa finals. Nagpapasalamat kami sa mga sumusuporta samin, at sana patuloy silang sumuporta, ang buong La Salle community,” he said.

“Para po sa school namin ‘to, gagawin po namin ang best namin, magpe-prepare po kami ng maayos papasok sa Finals,” he added.

Nonoy is also looking forward to competing against his former UST teammate CJ Cansino, who is currently the team captain of UP.

“Minsan, nag-uusap rin kasi kami. Gusto lang namin bigyan ng magandang laban iyong fans at gawin lang iyong best namin,” the guard said.

“On the court, siyempre, kalaban iyan, pero off the court, ganun pa rin iyong friendship namin as former teammates."

The first game between UP and La Salle will be on Wednesday, 6 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.