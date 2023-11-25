^

Sports

Nonoy plays X factor anew for sizzling Archers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 25, 2023 | 9:20pm
Nonoy plays X factor anew for sizzling Archers
Mark Nonoy (24)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- It is known that if two deep basketball teams are battling it out, an X factor is needed for a much-needed boost.

The La Salle Green Archers found it off the bench anew Saturday.

Mark Nonoy had one of his finest games in a green-and-white jersey against the NU Bulldogs, finishing with 20 points in 19 minutes and 19 seconds of play in the Archers' 97-73 victory that clinched them a UAAP Season 86 finals berth.

He shot 8-of-14 from the field, including 4-of-9 3-pointers.

This is his fourth straight game wherein Nonoy finished in double-digits for the red-hot Archers.

He scored 25, 15 and 10 points in his last three games.

Nonoy told reporters that he is just happy to go back to the finals.

He said the team will be doing their best and prepare for their clash against the top-seeded UP Fighting Maroons.

“Sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam makabalik ulit sa finals. Nagpapasalamat kami sa mga sumusuporta samin, at sana patuloy silang sumuporta, ang buong La Salle community,” he said.

“Para po sa school namin ‘to, gagawin po namin ang best namin, magpe-prepare po kami ng maayos papasok sa Finals,” he added.

Nonoy is also looking forward to competing against his former UST teammate CJ Cansino, who is currently the team captain of UP.

“Minsan, nag-uusap rin kasi kami. Gusto lang namin bigyan ng magandang laban iyong fans at gawin lang iyong best namin,” the guard said.

“On the court, siyempre, kalaban iyan, pero off the court, ganun pa rin iyong friendship namin as former teammates."

The first game between UP and La Salle will be on Wednesday, 6 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yao Ming to the rescue

Yao Ming to the rescue

22 hours ago
Chinese basketball great Yao Ming says that criticism of the men’s national team has gone too far after some players...
Sports
fbtw
Jason shines for Phoenix

Jason shines for Phoenix

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
ith Jason Perkins providing the fourth-quarter spark, Phoenix zoomed to a 111-106 victory over Blackwater to grab solo second...
Sports
fbtw
Calahat keys SSC victory, bids NCAA goodbye

Calahat keys SSC victory, bids NCAA goodbye

22 hours ago
Romel Calahat capped his NCAA career with a memorable performance and helped San Sebastian rout Arellano University, 98-89,...
Sports
fbtw
No call means no challenge

No call means no challenge

By Joaquin Henson | 22 hours ago
In basketball, whether in FIBA, NBA or PBA, there has to be a call before a coach is able to make a challenge during a game....
Sports
fbtw
UAAP Final Four: UP, La Salle enjoy edge

UAAP Final Four: UP, La Salle enjoy edge

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
And then there were four.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UE president withdraws resignation as UAAP chair

UE president withdraws resignation as UAAP chair

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
UE president Zosimo Battad has rescinded his resignation as the UAAP chairman for Season 86, the league announced Saturd...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets, Celtics in trouble in NBA in-season tournament

Nuggets, Celtics in trouble in NBA in-season tournament

7 hours ago
The Orlando Magic dealt the Boston Celtics' NBA in-season tournament hopes a blow on Friday as the Houston Rockets knocked...
Sports
fbtw
Black Friday for Jets as Dolphins triumph in New York

Black Friday for Jets as Dolphins triumph in New York

10 hours ago
The Miami Dolphins won the first ever NFL game played on "Black Friday" with a convincing 34-13 victory at the New York ...
Sports
fbtw
Young athlete achievers to be feted in returning Siklab Awards

Young athlete achievers to be feted in returning Siklab Awards

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Almost 60 awardees from 33 sports will be celebrated in the returning Siklab Youth Sports Awards of the Philippine Sports...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with