^

Sports

Beermen stymie winless FiberXers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 25, 2023 | 8:45pm
Beermen stymie winless FiberXers
Ivan Aska (42) led San Miguel with 28 points and 11 rebounds.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen pulled away late and kept the gritty Converge FiberXers winless in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup, defeating them 105-96 Saturday at the Tiaong Convention Center in Tiaong, Quezon.

San Miguel took an 18-point lead, 70-52, in the 4:10 mark of the third quarter following a layup by reigning Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo.

But the FiberXers ended the quarter with a 15-4 run to cut the lead to just seven, 74-67, with a pair of free throws by Aljun Melecio.

A 3-pointer by Mac Tallo with 7:26 remaining in the game cut San Miguel's lead to just one, 84-85.

The Beermen then got energized, unleashing eight straight points capped by an and-one play by Fajardo as they regained a nine-point lead, 93-84, with 5:40 left.

The lead grew to double-digits anew, but Converge did not go down that easily.

They cut the lead to seven multiple times in the final minutes but failed to overtake the Beermen.

San Miguel's Ivan Aska led San Miguel with 28 points and 11 rebounds, while CJ Perez and Fajardo chipped in 24 and 22 points, respectively.

Aljun Melecio finished with 17 points off the bench for Converge, with import Tom Vodanovich and rookie Bryan Santos adding 11 points apiece.

San Miguel is now holding a 2-1 win-loss slate, while Converge dropped to 0-4.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

CONVERGE

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yao Ming to the rescue

Yao Ming to the rescue

22 hours ago
Chinese basketball great Yao Ming says that criticism of the men’s national team has gone too far after some players...
Sports
fbtw
Jason shines for Phoenix

Jason shines for Phoenix

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
ith Jason Perkins providing the fourth-quarter spark, Phoenix zoomed to a 111-106 victory over Blackwater to grab solo second...
Sports
fbtw
Calahat keys SSC victory, bids NCAA goodbye

Calahat keys SSC victory, bids NCAA goodbye

22 hours ago
Romel Calahat capped his NCAA career with a memorable performance and helped San Sebastian rout Arellano University, 98-89,...
Sports
fbtw
No call means no challenge

No call means no challenge

By Joaquin Henson | 22 hours ago
In basketball, whether in FIBA, NBA or PBA, there has to be a call before a coach is able to make a challenge during a game....
Sports
fbtw
UAAP Final Four: UP, La Salle enjoy edge

UAAP Final Four: UP, La Salle enjoy edge

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
And then there were four.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maroons oust Blue Eagles to book UAAP finals return

Maroons oust Blue Eagles to book UAAP finals return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Top-seeded University of the Philippines is headed back to the UAAP finals after knocking out Ateneo, 57-46, in their Season...
Sports
fbtw
ASICS RnR series sprints to the beat

ASICS RnR series sprints to the beat

6 hours ago
The ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila presented by AIA Vitality fires off midnight Sunday, November 26,...
Sports
fbtw
UE president withdraws resignation as UAAP chair

UE president withdraws resignation as UAAP chair

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
UE president Zosimo Battad has rescinded his resignation as the UAAP chairman for Season 86, the league announced Saturd...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets, Celtics in trouble in NBA in-season tournament

Nuggets, Celtics in trouble in NBA in-season tournament

7 hours ago
The Orlando Magic dealt the Boston Celtics' NBA in-season tournament hopes a blow on Friday as the Houston Rockets knocked...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with