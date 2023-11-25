^

Sports

Camp John Hay seniors get early lead in Fil-Am Invitational golf tilt

Philstar.com
November 25, 2023 | 5:16pm
Camp John Hay seniors get early lead in Fil-Am Invitational golf tilt
Villamor Bumanglag

BAGUIO — Villamor Bumanglag fired a 7-over 76 worth 29 points to help Camp John Hay Golf Club erect a 10-point lead in the Fil-A division at the start of seniors competition of the 73rd Januarius Fil Am Golf Invitational here Saturday. 

Robert Basco and Dai Tsuchiya each scored a 28 and Bayani Tecson added 27 at the par 69 CJH rolling layout for the local bets’ 112 output, ahead by 10 over Team Okinawa’s 102. A far third with 101 is Silicon Valley 1.

In Fil-D, the Eaglemasters assembled 98 built around the 30 of Antonio Batao, 23s of Noe Taojo and Randy Cadiogan and 22 of Nerio Sotto. FOTC Barakos is running second with 78 followed by ICSI/TMI Team 1 with 76.

Over at Baguio Country Club, Richard Difuntorum turned in 23 points to propel host BCC Team 1 (77) to a slim lead against Baguio City Golf 1 (76). Team NBI 157 pooled in a 70 in the tournament, which has Januarius Holdings as title sponsor.

In Am-E, ICSI/TMI Team 2 finished with a 52. Silicon Valley Team 2 (49) and McDer (46) occupied the next two places.

Manila Southwoods, meanwhile, starts its title defense in the Fil Championship against chief rival Luisita and Tommy Manotoc-led Greenwater Seniors.

“We are ready but we will just play as usual game and see from there,” said Southwoods captain Freddie Mendoza.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Calahat keys SSC victory, bids NCAA goodbye

Calahat keys SSC victory, bids NCAA goodbye

19 hours ago
Romel Calahat capped his NCAA career with a memorable performance and helped San Sebastian rout Arellano University, 98-89,...
Sports
fbtw
Yao Ming to the rescue

Yao Ming to the rescue

19 hours ago
Chinese basketball great Yao Ming says that criticism of the men’s national team has gone too far after some players...
Sports
fbtw
No call means no challenge

No call means no challenge

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
In basketball, whether in FIBA, NBA or PBA, there has to be a call before a coach is able to make a challenge during a game....
Sports
fbtw
UAAP Final Four: UP, La Salle enjoy edge

UAAP Final Four: UP, La Salle enjoy edge

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
And then there were four.
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena, Fortuna lift ICTSI trophies

Tabuena, Fortuna lift ICTSI trophies

19 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena opted for an aggressive stance early on as he dethroned Tony Lascuña with a 4&3 victory for the ICTSI...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tigresses outlast Maroons to enter UAAP women&rsquo;s hoops finals

Tigresses outlast Maroons to enter UAAP women’s hoops finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The UST Growling Tigresses are going back to the UAAP women's basketball finals after quelling a strong comeback effort by...
Sports
fbtw
Knicks storm back to stun Heat

Knicks storm back to stun Heat

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The New York Knicks came from 21 points down and shocked the Miami Heat, 100-98, at the Madison Garden in New York City Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Black Friday for Jets as Dolphins triumph in New York

Black Friday for Jets as Dolphins triumph in New York

7 hours ago
The Miami Dolphins won the first ever NFL game played on "Black Friday" with a convincing 34-13 victory at the New York ...
Sports
fbtw
Young athlete achievers to be feted in returning Siklab Awards

Young athlete achievers to be feted in returning Siklab Awards

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Almost 60 awardees from 33 sports will be celebrated in the returning Siklab Youth Sports Awards of the Philippine Sports...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with