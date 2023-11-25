Camp John Hay seniors get early lead in Fil-Am Invitational golf tilt

BAGUIO — Villamor Bumanglag fired a 7-over 76 worth 29 points to help Camp John Hay Golf Club erect a 10-point lead in the Fil-A division at the start of seniors competition of the 73rd Januarius Fil Am Golf Invitational here Saturday.

Robert Basco and Dai Tsuchiya each scored a 28 and Bayani Tecson added 27 at the par 69 CJH rolling layout for the local bets’ 112 output, ahead by 10 over Team Okinawa’s 102. A far third with 101 is Silicon Valley 1.

In Fil-D, the Eaglemasters assembled 98 built around the 30 of Antonio Batao, 23s of Noe Taojo and Randy Cadiogan and 22 of Nerio Sotto. FOTC Barakos is running second with 78 followed by ICSI/TMI Team 1 with 76.

Over at Baguio Country Club, Richard Difuntorum turned in 23 points to propel host BCC Team 1 (77) to a slim lead against Baguio City Golf 1 (76). Team NBI 157 pooled in a 70 in the tournament, which has Januarius Holdings as title sponsor.

In Am-E, ICSI/TMI Team 2 finished with a 52. Silicon Valley Team 2 (49) and McDer (46) occupied the next two places.

Manila Southwoods, meanwhile, starts its title defense in the Fil Championship against chief rival Luisita and Tommy Manotoc-led Greenwater Seniors.

“We are ready but we will just play as usual game and see from there,” said Southwoods captain Freddie Mendoza.