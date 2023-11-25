ASICS RnR series sprints to the beat

MANILA, Philippines -- The ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila presented by AIA Vitality fires off midnight Sunday, November 26, at KM 0 at Luneta Park, setting the stage for an electrifying experience and unforgettable night racing.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna extends a warm welcome to the impressive gathering of 9,400 runners, spanning all skill levels, for the second edition of the globally renowned running series held in conjunction with the city’s 451st founding celebrations and in line with the Department of Tourism’s “Love the Philippines” campaign.

The start and finish will be at the Rizal (Luneta) Park with the race to highlight the city’s iconic landmarks, including Intramuros, National Museum, Manila City Hall, Kartilya ng Katipunan, Fort Santiago and Chinatown.

The premier 42K run kicks off at 12:01 a.m. Sunday followed by the 21K race at 2 a.m., while the 10K run hits the road at 5 a.m. and the 5K concludes the four-category event at 6 a.m.

Entertainment will be provided by DJ Shai, Kokoi Baldo, Reujen and the Trinidad band in-between breaks, according to the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. and Rock “n” Roll Running Series, organizers and produces of the event, respectively.

Princess Galura, Regional Director of the IRONMAN Group, has guaranteed enhanced experience this year while expressing dedication to surpassing the success of the event’s inaugural staging last year.

“With sold-out participation, Filipinos' passion for both running and music is evident, making the event an ideal fit for the City of Manila, given its progress and cleanliness,” said Galura.

The cut-off time for 5K, 10K and 21K will be at 7:30 a.m. while the 42K is at 7:50 a.m. at the Katigbak Parkway.

The ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Manila, backed by Lungsod ng Maynila, DTCAM, Love the Philippines, National Parks Development Committee, Rizal Park, Intramuros Administration and MMDA, has also guaranteed a vibrant atmosphere with themed water stations lining up the course with a musical celebration at the finish.

For details, visit www.runrocknroll.com/manila.

The event, supported by Lightwater, 2GO, Pagcor, Hype-Pro, Regent Foods Corp., The Philippine Star, One Sports+. Cignal, Sportograf.com and Ilaw ATBP, is certified by the World Athletics and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), ensuring participants can use their finishing times for qualification in major global endurance runs.

Meanwhile, AIA's Vitality support emphasizes the brand's commitment to promoting an active and healthy lifestyle.

“Nothing brings a community together more effectively than a challenge. That’s why we at AIA (formerly Philam Life) are happy to be a part of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, which is both a challenge and an engaging activity,” said AIA Philippines’ head of Health and Wellness Kats Cajucom. “It makes keeping an active lifestyle fun, personal and achievable – perfectly aligned with AIA Vitality, AIA’s Total Wellness Program.”