UE president withdraws resignation as UAAP chair

MANILA, Philippines -- UE president Zosimo Battad has rescinded his resignation as the UAAP chairman for Season 86, the league announced Saturday.

The UAAP said that Battad "decided to remain in his role as the Chairman for Season 86, reinforcing his commitment to steer the UAAP toward continued success."

UE earlier announced that Battad would resign from his post, following the one-game suspension of Red Warriors center Precious Momowei, which made him ineligible for an individual award for the season.

Momowei was leading the Rookie of the Year race before his suspension.

"This has been a season marked by grace and goodwill, and it is my sincere belief that in the spirit of sportsmanship, we can achieve great things together,” Battad said, as cited by the UAAP statement.

"After much reflecting, reason prevailed over emotion. I recognize the weight of my responsibilities and the impact of my decisions on the UAAP and its member institutions. With a clear focus on our shared goals, I am confident that we can overcome challenges and continue to elevate the standards of amateur sports in the country," he added.

The UAAP also expressed their unanimous support to Battad. They said that they did not accept the verbal resignation of Battad due to their "full trust and confidence in his leadership."

The chairman also bared that prioritizing the well-being of student-athletes and the promotion of fair play greatly helped in his decision.

"Sportsmanship above all else is what matters. We are not just an association; we are a community that thrives on the principles of respect, integrity, and camaraderie,” Battad said.

“My decision to continue as Chairman is rooted in the belief that we can collectively promote these values for the benefit of our student-athletes and the entire UAAP family."