Tigresses outlast Maroons to enter UAAP women’s hoops finals

Kent Pastrana (5) led the Tigresses with 18 points and five boards.

(UPDATED: 2:12 p.m.) MANILA, Philippines – The UST Growling Tigresses are going back to the UAAP women's basketball finals after quelling a strong comeback effort by the UP Fighting Maroons to win their Season 86 semis duel, 87-83, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Saturday.

It is UST's first finals appearance since Season 82.

UP’s Favour Onoh scored on a layup as UP kept knocking on door with a 77-84 deficit in the fourth period.

Kent Pastrana then scored on a putback to gave UST a nine-point lead, 86-77, with less than a minute remaining.

Six straight points by UP capped by Kaye Pesquera’s free throws cut the lead to three, 83-86, with 15 seconds remaining.

UST, however, held on to get the win as Brigette Santos split her freebies to ice the game.

UP's Rhea Sanchez attempted a last-gasp heave that hit all board as they were sent home.

The Tigresses led by as much as 17 points, 67-50, in the third quarter.

But UP fought back and cut the lead to four, 63-67, with a 13-0 run punctuated by an Achrissa Maw deuce.

Rocel Dionisio stopped the bleeding for the Tigresses with a layup, but Louna Ozar nailed a 3-pointer with 42 seconds remaining in the third quarter trimmed the deficit to three, 66-69.

UST, however, ended the quarter with five straight points to grab a 74-66 lead heading into the fourth.

The Espana-based cagers just continued to keep the Maroons at bay.

Pastrana led the Tigresses with an 18 point-five rebound performance in the do-or-die game.

Four other Tigresses finished in double-digits, with Santos and Angelina Villasin chipping in 13 and 12 points, respectively, and Reynalyn Ferrer and Tacky Tacatac adding 11 apiece.

For her part, UP’s Onoh had another monster double-double with 21 markers and 14 boards.

UST will be facing the eight-peat seeking NU Lady Bulldogs in the finals set to start Wednesday.