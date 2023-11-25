^

Knicks storm back to stun Heat

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 25, 2023 | 12:39pm
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 17: Jalen Brunson #11 and Immanuel Quickley #5 of the New York Knicks celebrate in the second half against the Washington Wizards during an NBA In-Season Tournament game at Capital One Arena on November 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Rob Carr / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The New York Knicks came from 21 points down and shocked the Miami Heat, 100-98, at the Madison Garden in New York City Saturday (Manila time).

The game was tight at the half, with the Knicks leading by one, 51-50.

But the Heat unleashed 19 straight points to take a 69-51 lead. Their cushion grew to 21, 83-62, following an and-one play by Jimmy Butler.

The Knicks then flipped the script in the final quarter.

After Josh Richardson hit a jumper to take an 89-71 lead for the Heat, the Knicks uncorked an 11-0 run to cut the deficit, 82-89.

A pair of free throws by Butler halted the run, but New York’s furious comeback continued.

A layup by RJ Barrett gave the Knicks a one-point lead, 97-96, with two minutes remaining.

Jalen Brunson followed this up with a step-back jumper to grab a 99-96 cushion.

Bam Adebayo’s free throws with 15 seconds remaining turned the game to a one-point affair, 99-98, but a split by Jalen Brunson sealed the deal.

Butler’s last second 3-pointer missed as time expired.

Brunson led the Knicks with 24 points. Immanuel Quickley followed suit with 20 points off the bench.

Butler, meanwhile, had 23 points for the Heat.

New York is now tied with Miami at 2-1 in the Eastern Conference’s Group B play of the in-season tournament.

