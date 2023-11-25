^

Sports

Young athlete achievers to be feted in returning Siklab Awards

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 25, 2023 | 11:21am
Young athlete achievers to be feted in returning Siklab Awards
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines -- Almost 60 awardees from 33 sports will be celebrated in the returning Siklab Youth Sports Awards of the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee (PSC-POC) Media Group.

A total of 59 awardees will be featured in the event on December 4 at the Market! Market! Activity Center in Taguig City.

Among those who will be given awards are tennis star Alex Eala, World Combat Games champion Alyssa Kylie Mallari of muay thai, weightlifting world youth champion Prince Keil Delos Santos, Asian youth double gold medalist Artegal Barrientos of bowling, gymnast Karl Eldrew Yulo, an Asian championship junior silver medalist, and Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Kira Ellis and Matthew Hermosa, along with about 20 others.

They will be receiving the Go for Gold Siklab Young Heroes awards.

Receiving the Burlington Super Kids Award are world champions Joseph Anthony Godbout of modern pentathlon, pitcher Erica Arnaiz of softball, muay’s Jan Brix Ramiscal and Asian championships bronze medalist Jasmine Althea Ramildo of gymnastics, as well as wrestling’s Lucho Aguilar, Trisha Mae Del Rosario of obstacle sports and karate’s Sebastian Niel Mañalac.

Also sharing the limelight are Rising Stars awardees Christian Gian Karlo Tade and Mark Jay Bacojo of chess, archers Miel Mckenzie Cipriano, Miguel Carlos and Marc Dominic Collantes, athletics’ Mico Villaran and swimmer Julian de Kam.

The Siklab Awards will also present a special citation to the Youth Football League and the Davao Aguilas Football Club, which is supported by Quezon City 1st District Rep. Juan Carlos "Arjo" Atayde.

Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena is the Sports Idol awardee, while the Para Youth Star award will be given to Asean Para Games double gold medalist Ariel Alegarbes.

The event was previously held in 2018 and 2019, and was shelved due to the coronavirus disease pandemic.

With Market! Market! and Ayala Malls renewing their support as venue partners, this year's awards -- the third edition -- is backed by MVP Sports Foundation, Smart/PLDT, CEL Logistics, JC Premiere, NLEX, Pacquiao 3-in-1 Coffee, Blue Hydra and Gilligan’s.
 

ALEX EALA

POC

PSC
