Yao Ming to the rescue

The Philippine Star
November 25, 2023 | 12:00am
Yao Ming to the rescue
Yao Ming
Instagram / Manila International Airport Authority

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese basketball great Yao Ming says that criticism of the men’s national team has gone too far after some players were abused online following a series of disappointing results.

Basketball is hugely popular in China, but the team has failed to live up to high expectations, with the latest letdown a loss to the Philippines in the semifinals of the Asian Games on home soil last month.

China beat Taiwan to win bronze but the campaign was regarded as a failure.

