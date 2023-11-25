^

Sports

No call means no challenge

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
November 25, 2023 | 12:00am
No call means no challenge
Scottie Thompson
FIBA / SBP

MANILA, Philippines — In basketball, whether in FIBA, NBA or PBA, there has to be a call before a coach is able to make a challenge during a game. When Scottie Thompson drove in and was fouled by Mark Barroca with eight seconds left in the Ginebra-Magnolia PBA game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Sunday, no call was whistled. The foul was evident but coach Tim Cone couldn’t register a challenge even if he had the option. At that point, Magnolia led, 92-91.

Cone had previously made a challenge and it was declared successful, giving him one more to call. Ginebra had no timeout left when Thompson was fouled but timeouts are not charged on any challenge so it wasn’t the reason why Cone couldn’t object. The reason was there was no call to challenge. The PBA technical committee later reviewed the tape and confirmed the foul, leading to the suspension of the three referees who were on the court during the incident.

In the other game that Sunday, San Miguel Beer and Meralco battled with rookie Kyt Jimenez leaving in the fourth quarter after taking a Cliff Hodge elbow to the eye. Jimenez was later diagnosed with a fractured orbital bone. No call was made so coach Jorge Gallent couldn’t challenge what appeared to be a foul with dire consequence although unintentional. The referee in the primary area where it happened was suspended for missing the call.

PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro said the league is now studying the option of reviewing a non-call if there is a perceived act of violence. “We cannot challenge if there is no call by an official,” he said. “But we are studying an act of violence review, meaning an exception if there’s an act of violence, we can review it. As for timeouts, you can challenge anytime regardless if you still have a 30-second or full.” No adjustment in rules will be made during a conference.

PBA supervisor of officials Bong Pascual said a call may be challenged to upgrade or downgrade an unsportsmanlike foul but there has to be a call. “In FIBA, if (there’s) a non-call, the referee can stop the game on an act of violence or potential act of violence,” he said.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

NBA

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pampanga, Bacoor quintets brace for war

Pampanga, Bacoor quintets brace for war

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Expect an all-out war between rulers of the North and South as the battle lines are drawn for the explosive National Finals...
Sports
fbtw
eGilas set for World Finals

eGilas set for World Finals

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The eFIBA World Finals will be held in Jonkoping, Sweden, this weekend with eight countries, including the Philippines, lined...
Sports
fbtw
NorthPort's Jarencio, NLEX import trade barbs

NorthPort's Jarencio, NLEX import trade barbs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
A heated word war between NorthPort team manager Pido Jarencio and NLEX import Thomas Robinson marred the two teams’...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson coach underscores Lastimosa loyalty

Adamson coach underscores Lastimosa loyalty

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Adamson head coach Nash Racela is hoping that other UAAP players would be inspired by outgoing Falcons star Jerom Lastimosa,...
Sports
fbtw
Multi-titled Arwind Santos seeks to add MPBL championship to collection

Multi-titled Arwind Santos seeks to add MPBL championship to collection

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Arwind Santos is eyeing to add another championship under his belt, this time in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UAAP Final Four: UP, La Salle enjoy edge

UAAP Final Four: UP, La Salle enjoy edge

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
And then there were four.
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Invitational unfolds in chilly Baguio

Fil-Am Invitational unfolds in chilly Baguio

2 hours ago
The 73rd Januarius Fil-Am Golf Invitational fires off today with the seniors and regulars in the lower divisions playing...
Sports
fbtw
Huge field for Asics Rock &lsquo;n&rsquo; Roll

Huge field for Asics Rock ‘n’ Roll

2 hours ago
The Asics Rock “n” Roll Running Series Manila presented by AIA Vitality has ignited the enthusiasm of a diverse...
Sports
fbtw

Jet targets Olympics anew

By Bill Velasco | 2 hours ago
Imagine how hard it is to reach the top of your sport. Exactly how much effort and resources would it require to become a world champion?
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with