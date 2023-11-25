No call means no challenge

MANILA, Philippines — In basketball, whether in FIBA, NBA or PBA, there has to be a call before a coach is able to make a challenge during a game. When Scottie Thompson drove in and was fouled by Mark Barroca with eight seconds left in the Ginebra-Magnolia PBA game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Sunday, no call was whistled. The foul was evident but coach Tim Cone couldn’t register a challenge even if he had the option. At that point, Magnolia led, 92-91.

Cone had previously made a challenge and it was declared successful, giving him one more to call. Ginebra had no timeout left when Thompson was fouled but timeouts are not charged on any challenge so it wasn’t the reason why Cone couldn’t object. The reason was there was no call to challenge. The PBA technical committee later reviewed the tape and confirmed the foul, leading to the suspension of the three referees who were on the court during the incident.

In the other game that Sunday, San Miguel Beer and Meralco battled with rookie Kyt Jimenez leaving in the fourth quarter after taking a Cliff Hodge elbow to the eye. Jimenez was later diagnosed with a fractured orbital bone. No call was made so coach Jorge Gallent couldn’t challenge what appeared to be a foul with dire consequence although unintentional. The referee in the primary area where it happened was suspended for missing the call.

PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro said the league is now studying the option of reviewing a non-call if there is a perceived act of violence. “We cannot challenge if there is no call by an official,” he said. “But we are studying an act of violence review, meaning an exception if there’s an act of violence, we can review it. As for timeouts, you can challenge anytime regardless if you still have a 30-second or full.” No adjustment in rules will be made during a conference.

PBA supervisor of officials Bong Pascual said a call may be challenged to upgrade or downgrade an unsportsmanlike foul but there has to be a call. “In FIBA, if (there’s) a non-call, the referee can stop the game on an act of violence or potential act of violence,” he said.