UAAP Final Four: UP, La Salle enjoy edge

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
November 25, 2023 | 12:00am
UAAP Final Four: UP, La Salle enjoy edge
Kevin Quiambao of La Salle
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — And then there were four.

Top-seed University of the Philippines, red-hot La Salle, darkhorse National U and reigning champion Ateneo figure in gigantic duels as the UAAP Season 86 Final Four unfolds today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Though in different placings compared to expectations in pre-season tags, the four fancied squads vow to put on a show for a chance to clinch coveted tickets to the Last Dance.

UP and Ateneo, finalists the last two seasons, open another chapter of their fabled Katipunan rivalry at 2 p.m., followed by the expected dogfight between the rampaging La Salle and skidding NU at 6 p.m.

The Maroons and the Archers, as the top-two seeds after the wild two-round eliminations, with twice-to-beat incentives hold an inside track to a potential title showdown.

