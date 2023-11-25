^

Fil-Am Invitational unfolds in chilly Baguio

The Philippine Star
November 25, 2023 | 12:00am
Golf stock photo.
Via istock

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The 73rd Januarius Fil-Am Golf Invitational fires off today with the seniors and regulars in the lower divisions playing first at the Baguio Country Club and Camp John Hay courses here.

The battle for the Fil A division title is wide open with a new set of winners to be awarded as last year’s champion and runner up, Camp John Hay and Hotel Bahia, have been reclassified to the Fil B division.

In Am-A, Baguio Blue Bloods will aim for back-to-back success although it will face a tough competition against teams such as local club Camp John Hay, Benlife Seniors and Greenwater Meadows.

Squads in the premier championship divisions, including chief rivals Manila Southwoods and Luisita, will commence play beginning tomorrow.

Januarius Holdings is this year’s title sponsor, with support from Toyota, FB Engineering Construction, The Manor and Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay.

