Huge field for Asics Rock ‘n’ Roll

MANILA, Philippines — The Asics Rock “n” Roll Running Series Manila presented by AIA Vitality has ignited the enthusiasm of a diverse crowd since its launch in February, attracting both the new and seasoned participants to hit the streets at midnight tomorrow.

Following its successful inaugural run, the event has become the most awaited running spectacle in the country with this year’s sold-out count reaching 9,400 entries from 53 countries, doubling from the previous year.

The event brings together running, music and community, and will lead runners through historical sites where on-course entertainment, live bands and DJs embody the spirit of rock “n” roll.