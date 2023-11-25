^

Sports

Jet targets Olympics anew

THE GAME OF MY LIFE - Bill Velasco - The Philippine Star
November 25, 2023 | 12:00am

Imagine how hard it is to reach the top of your sport. Exactly how much effort and resources would it require to become a world champion? Imagine the number of competitions you have to enter, the amount of travel required, and the cost necessitated, the time needed to ascend to the zenith. Now, think about what it would take to do that six times. It becomes seemingly impossible.

But here’s the kicker. Imagine doing all of that, and then abandoning all your hard-earned success to start from scratch. That is exactly what six-time world speed shooting champion Jethro Dionisio did at the start of the new millennium. After he won three of four Steel Challenge world championships from the ages of 18 to 21 starting in 1990, the organizers shut down the competition before they could get flooded with more high-caliber (pun intended) Filipino shooters, Dionisio promptly joined another world competition, and promptly won three more. But there was something missing.

“There are no amateur competitions for pistol in the Olympics,” Dionisio told The STAR. “I wanted to be able to represent the country. So I shifted to shotgun.”

Shotgun and pistol are completely different sports. In pistol, you are constantly running, aiming and firing with speed and precision. In shotgun, you are standing still, shooting targets in the air. Moreover, the shotguns used in international amateur competition like the Olympics have a strong recoil. Less running, more strain on the upper body, particularly the shoulders. Thus, he needed the help of Dr. Don Juan Moore, now a renowned doctor of chiropractic based in Coram, New York.

“When I met Jet, it was difficult for him to tell me what was wrong,” said Moore, who wrestled in the WWF as Cable Jones before entering the medical profession. “Luckily, we were able to provide him with the care he didn’t even know was available to him.”

Over eight years, Jet labored to get his wish, even when people were telling him that he had nothing to prove. Over eight years, with pure determination, he qualified for the 2004 Athens Olympics, marching with the Philippine delegation in the opening ceremonies, even though he was competing the following morning. He had earned the right to the entire Olympic experience.

After that run, he returned to family and business and pistol. His family and business both grew, and he once again became a pillar of speed shooting in the country. But after a long while, he heard the siren’s call again.

“One more,” he declares. “I’ll try one more time. It’s a hundred percent mental game now. But it’s really a different feeling being part of the Philippine team. It may be too late for Paris (2024), but I think I can make it in 2028. There’s enough time.”

If Dionisio does manage to fulfill his renewed dream of qualifying for the Los Angeles Olympics 24 years after Athens, it would be another historical accomplishment, and probably some sort of record.

vuukle comment

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pampanga, Bacoor quintets brace for war

Pampanga, Bacoor quintets brace for war

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Expect an all-out war between rulers of the North and South as the battle lines are drawn for the explosive National Finals...
Sports
fbtw
eGilas set for World Finals

eGilas set for World Finals

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The eFIBA World Finals will be held in Jonkoping, Sweden, this weekend with eight countries, including the Philippines, lined...
Sports
fbtw
NorthPort's Jarencio, NLEX import trade barbs

NorthPort's Jarencio, NLEX import trade barbs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
A heated word war between NorthPort team manager Pido Jarencio and NLEX import Thomas Robinson marred the two teams’...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson coach underscores Lastimosa loyalty

Adamson coach underscores Lastimosa loyalty

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Adamson head coach Nash Racela is hoping that other UAAP players would be inspired by outgoing Falcons star Jerom Lastimosa,...
Sports
fbtw
Multi-titled Arwind Santos seeks to add MPBL championship to collection

Multi-titled Arwind Santos seeks to add MPBL championship to collection

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Arwind Santos is eyeing to add another championship under his belt, this time in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No call means no challenge

No call means no challenge

By Joaquin Henson | 2 hours ago
In basketball, whether in FIBA, NBA or PBA, there has to be a call before a coach is able to make a challenge during a game....
Sports
fbtw
UAAP Final Four: UP, La Salle enjoy edge

UAAP Final Four: UP, La Salle enjoy edge

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
And then there were four.
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Invitational unfolds in chilly Baguio

Fil-Am Invitational unfolds in chilly Baguio

2 hours ago
The 73rd Januarius Fil-Am Golf Invitational fires off today with the seniors and regulars in the lower divisions playing...
Sports
fbtw
Huge field for Asics Rock &lsquo;n&rsquo; Roll

Huge field for Asics Rock ‘n’ Roll

2 hours ago
The Asics Rock “n” Roll Running Series Manila presented by AIA Vitality has ignited the enthusiasm of a diverse...
Sports
fbtw
Novak to fans: Behave

Novak to fans: Behave

2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic said he confronted British fans because of their “disrespect” after Serbia beat Great Britain in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with