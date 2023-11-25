Jet targets Olympics anew

Imagine how hard it is to reach the top of your sport. Exactly how much effort and resources would it require to become a world champion? Imagine the number of competitions you have to enter, the amount of travel required, and the cost necessitated, the time needed to ascend to the zenith. Now, think about what it would take to do that six times. It becomes seemingly impossible.

But here’s the kicker. Imagine doing all of that, and then abandoning all your hard-earned success to start from scratch. That is exactly what six-time world speed shooting champion Jethro Dionisio did at the start of the new millennium. After he won three of four Steel Challenge world championships from the ages of 18 to 21 starting in 1990, the organizers shut down the competition before they could get flooded with more high-caliber (pun intended) Filipino shooters, Dionisio promptly joined another world competition, and promptly won three more. But there was something missing.

“There are no amateur competitions for pistol in the Olympics,” Dionisio told The STAR. “I wanted to be able to represent the country. So I shifted to shotgun.”

Shotgun and pistol are completely different sports. In pistol, you are constantly running, aiming and firing with speed and precision. In shotgun, you are standing still, shooting targets in the air. Moreover, the shotguns used in international amateur competition like the Olympics have a strong recoil. Less running, more strain on the upper body, particularly the shoulders. Thus, he needed the help of Dr. Don Juan Moore, now a renowned doctor of chiropractic based in Coram, New York.

“When I met Jet, it was difficult for him to tell me what was wrong,” said Moore, who wrestled in the WWF as Cable Jones before entering the medical profession. “Luckily, we were able to provide him with the care he didn’t even know was available to him.”

Over eight years, Jet labored to get his wish, even when people were telling him that he had nothing to prove. Over eight years, with pure determination, he qualified for the 2004 Athens Olympics, marching with the Philippine delegation in the opening ceremonies, even though he was competing the following morning. He had earned the right to the entire Olympic experience.

After that run, he returned to family and business and pistol. His family and business both grew, and he once again became a pillar of speed shooting in the country. But after a long while, he heard the siren’s call again.

“One more,” he declares. “I’ll try one more time. It’s a hundred percent mental game now. But it’s really a different feeling being part of the Philippine team. It may be too late for Paris (2024), but I think I can make it in 2028. There’s enough time.”

If Dionisio does manage to fulfill his renewed dream of qualifying for the Los Angeles Olympics 24 years after Athens, it would be another historical accomplishment, and probably some sort of record.