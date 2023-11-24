^

Sports

Ginebra spoils Caracut's career scoring night, repels winless Rain or Shine

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 24, 2023 | 10:46pm
Ginebra spoils Caracut's career scoring night, repels winless Rain or Shine
Mav Ahanmisi (00) made timely plays down the stretch to help Ginebra secure their second win.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings weathered the career game of Andrei Caracut, sending the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters to their fourth straight defeat, 107-102, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Caracut exploded for a career-high 32 points, but it was not enough to give the Elasto Painters their first win of the conference.

Rain or Shine trailed by six, 94-100, within the game’s last two minutes after a Japeth Aguilar layup.

Caracut’s free throws on the other end, however, cut the lead to just four.

Following a miss by Mav Ahanmisi, Santi Santillan hit a booming 3-pointer for the Elasto Painters to turn the game to a one-point contest, 99-100, with 1:06 left.

Ahanmisi, however, answered with a trey of his own to give the Gin Kings a 103-99 cushion.

After a miss from rainbow country by Rain or Shine import Dajuan Summers, Ahanmisi assisted to a jumper by Christian Standhardinger for the dagger with 29 seconds remaining, 105-99.

Caracut, however, tried to get his team closer with a 3-pointer, 105-102, with 24 seconds left.

Summers stole the ball on the other end, but Gabe Norwood missed a jumper that would have cut the lead anew to one.

A layup by Standhardinger slammed the door on the Elasto Painters and set the final score.

Ginebra import Tony Bishop had another stellar outing, finishing with 25 points and 12 boards.

Ahanmisi, for his part, finished with a near triple-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Caracut’s shot 11-of-17 from the field for Rain or Shine.

Summers followed suit with 25 points, 12 boards, two steals and a block.

Rain or Shine dropped to the bottom of the standings with a 0-4 slate.

For its part, Ginebra bounced back from a tough loss against rival Magnolia and is now at 2-1 for the season.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

GINEBRA SAN MIGUEL

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pampanga, Bacoor quintets brace for war

Pampanga, Bacoor quintets brace for war

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Expect an all-out war between rulers of the North and South as the battle lines are drawn for the explosive National Finals...
Sports
fbtw
eGilas set for World Finals

eGilas set for World Finals

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The eFIBA World Finals will be held in Jonkoping, Sweden, this weekend with eight countries, including the Philippines, lined...
Sports
fbtw
NorthPort's Jarencio, NLEX import trade barbs

NorthPort's Jarencio, NLEX import trade barbs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
A heated word war between NorthPort team manager Pido Jarencio and NLEX import Thomas Robinson marred the two teams’...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson coach underscores Lastimosa loyalty

Adamson coach underscores Lastimosa loyalty

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Adamson head coach Nash Racela is hoping that other UAAP players would be inspired by outgoing Falcons star Jerom Lastimosa,...
Sports
fbtw
Multi-titled Arwind Santos seeks to add MPBL championship to collection

Multi-titled Arwind Santos seeks to add MPBL championship to collection

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Arwind Santos is eyeing to add another championship under his belt, this time in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Huge field for Asics Rock &lsquo;n&rsquo; Roll

Huge field for Asics Rock ‘n’ Roll

31 minutes ago
The Asics Rock “n” Roll Running Series Manila presented by AIA Vitality has ignited the enthusiasm of a diverse...
Sports
fbtw

Jet targets Olympics anew

By Bill Velasco | 31 minutes ago
Imagine how hard it is to reach the top of your sport. Exactly how much effort and resources would it require to become a world champion?
Sports
fbtw
Novak to fans: Behave

Novak to fans: Behave

31 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic said he confronted British fans because of their “disrespect” after Serbia beat Great Britain in...
Sports
fbtw
Lions fashion out confidence-boosting win over Knights

Lions fashion out confidence-boosting win over Knights

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The San Beda Red Lions are heading to the NCAA Season 99 Final Four on a high note after drubbing rivals Letran Knights, 77-68,...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Golf Invitational unwraps

Fil-Am Golf Invitational unwraps

By Nelson Beltran | 7 hours ago
The 73rd Januarius Fil-Am Golf Invitational fires off Saturda with the seniors and regulars in the lower divisions playing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with