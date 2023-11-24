^

Lions fashion out confidence-boosting win over Knights

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 24, 2023 | 8:29pm
Jacob Cortez led the Red Lions with 17 points.
MANILA, Philippines -- The San Beda Red Lions are heading to the NCAA Season 99 Final Four on a high note after drubbing rivals Letran Knights, 77-68, Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The game was tied through the two-minute mark of the second quarter. A split from Deo Cuajao tied the game up at 31-all.

But the Lions ended the first half with an 8-2 run capped by a Jacob Cortez jumper, taking a 41-33 lead.

The lead grew to as much as 17, 60-43, with 3:10 remaining in the third quarter with a layup by Jomel Puno.

Letran cut the lead to just five, 62-67, with 4:08 left in the game with a layup by Jay Garupil.

But Yukien Andrada hit a 3-pointer as the Lions seized an eight-point lead, 70-62.

The Knights tried to storm back and cut the deficit to three, 68-71, with 1:51 remaining following a Garupil layup.

It was the last points of the Knights as San Beda finished the game off with six straight points.

Cortez led the Red Lions with 17 markers. Puno followed suit with 15 points.

Kobe Monje finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for Letran.

San Beda will head to the Final Four with a 12-6 slate.

Letran ended their season with a dismal 2-16 record.

