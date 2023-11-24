^

Fuel Masters nip Bossing

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 24, 2023 | 7:33pm
Fuel Masters nip Bossing
Jason Perkins had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Fuel Masters.
MANILA, Philippines -- The Phoenix Fuel Masters squeaked past the Blackwater Bossing in a nip-and-tuck affair, 111-106, in their PBA Commissioner's Cup tussle at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

The game was tight in the fourth quarter, as the two teams were caught in a 77-all deadlock following a split from the line by Bradwin Guinto to start the final frame.

RJ Jazul then answered with a 3-pointer as Phoenix went ahead, 80-77.

The two teams traded baskets early on, but Phoenix grabbed a much-needed six-point cushion, 88-82, following a pair of free throws by Jason Perkins with 9:08 remaining in the game.

The lead grew to eight, 103-95, with 3:35 remaining following a timely layup by Javee Mocon.

Chris Ortiz then hit a fadeaway to help the Bossing inch closer. But Mocon hit a pair of free throws to give Phoenix a 105-97 cushion.

It was an insurmountable lead, as Blackwater managed to cut it only to six.

Following a pair of freebies by Mocon, a 3-pointer by RK Ilagan with 12 seconds remaining set the final score.

Perkins had 23 points and eight rebounds for Phoenix.

Import Johnathan Williams flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Ortiz had 35 markers, 13 boards and seven dimes for Blackwater.

Phoenix is now holding a 3-1 win-loss record, while Blackwater dropped to 1-3.

