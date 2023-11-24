Fil-Am Golf Invitational unwraps

BAGUIO — The 73rd Januarius Fil-Am Golf Invitational fires off Saturda with the seniors and regulars in the lower divisions playing first at the Baguio Country Club and Camp John Hay courses here.

The battle for the Fil A division title is wide open with a new set of winners to be awarded as last year’s champion and runner-up, Camp John Hay and Hotel Bahia, have been reclassified into the B division.

In Am-A, Baguio Blue Bloods will aim for back-to-back success although it will face a tough competition against teams such as local club Camp John Hay, Benlife Seniors and Greenwater Meadows.

Squads in the premier championship divisions, including chief rivals Manila Southwoods and Luisita, will commence play on November 26.

Januarius Holdings is this year’s title sponsor supported by Toyota, FB Engineering Construction, The Manor and Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay, Le Chef and Master Siomai.

Cobra/Srixon/Puma, K&G, GETGO, Icon Golf, La Baracos, Royal Northwoods, Grumpy Joe, Empire Golf, Brittany, Laus Auto Group, 3 Strokes, GolfX, Premium Feeds, Active Group, Camaya Golf, Pocari Sweat and SPES Construction are backers.

Meanwhile, the ceremonial tee off took place Friday with BCPO City Director P/Col Francisco Bulwayan, Chino Raymundo (representing Januarius), Fil-Am co-chairs Anthony de Leon (BCC) and Jude Eustaquio ((CJHGC), and Board of Trustees members Jojo Ozaeta, Ely Lagman and Freddie Mendoza in attendance.