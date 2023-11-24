^

Sports

Calahat delivers as Stags thwart Chiefs

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 24, 2023 | 4:01pm
San Sebastian's Romel Calahat (left) poured in 24 points for the Stags.
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines -- Romel Calahat poured in 24 points in his final collegiate game as he helped the San Sebastian College Golden Stags to a triumphant season-ender over the Arellano Chiefs, 98-89, in their NCAA Season 99 clash Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The graduating forward showed out in the second half of his final NCAA game.

With Alex Desoyo leading the way at the half with 14 points, Calahat took over in the second half.

The Stags jumped to a double-digit lead as early as the first quarter, and the lead grew to 24.

While the Chiefs were able to cut the game to a single-digit affair, San Sebastian simply outclassed their opponents as they breezed through to the final buzzer.

Calahat and Desoyo led the Stags with 24 and 19 markers respectively.

They were followed by Rafael Are and TJ Felebrico with 15 apiece.

Jade Talampas had 20 points for the Chiefs.

The Stags ended the season with a 6-12 win-loss record. Arellano, meanwhile, ended with a 2-16 slate.

ARELLANO CHIEFS

BASKETBALL

NCAA

SAN SEBASTIAN STAGS
