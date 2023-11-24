Still not cleared medically, Reyson to sit out final game for Letran in NCAA

MANILA, Philippines – Graduating Kurt Reyson of Letran will not be suiting up in his final NCAA game after all.

Reyson earlier said he is eyeing to play one last time for the Letran Knights in their season-ending game against San Beda University on Friday.

The guard, however, announced otherwise.

“Today, I really look forward to playing the last collegiate game in my life to also show my gratitude to everyone who has been with us since day one,” he said in a Facebook post.

“But, I am not allowed to play because I still haven’t obtained a doctor’s clearance for me to play. Apologies as I may have wanted to play but I didn’t know I had to secure a clearance even though I could play,” he added.

The team captain was earlier ruled out for the season after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Reyson and the Knights, the defending NCAA champions, dropped to the cellar after winning three straight titles.

They currently have a 2-15 win-loss slate.

“Arriba Letran, still, until the end!”

The Knights will be facing the Final Four-bound San Beda Red Lions at 3:30 p.m. Friday.