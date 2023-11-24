^

Sports

Still not cleared medically, Reyson to sit out final game for Letran in NCAA

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 24, 2023 | 2:55pm
Still not cleared medically, Reyson to sit out final game for Letran in NCAA
Kurt Reyson
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines – Graduating Kurt Reyson of Letran will not be suiting up in his final NCAA game after all.

Reyson earlier said he is eyeing to play one last time for the Letran Knights in their season-ending game against San Beda University on Friday.

The guard, however, announced otherwise.

“Today, I really look forward to playing the last collegiate game in my life to also show my gratitude to everyone who has been with us since day one,” he said in a Facebook post.

“But, I am not allowed to play because I still haven’t obtained a doctor’s clearance for me to play. Apologies as I may have wanted to play but I didn’t know I had to secure a clearance even though I could play,” he added.

The team captain was earlier ruled out for the season after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Reyson and the Knights, the defending NCAA champions, dropped to the cellar after winning three straight titles.

They currently have a 2-15 win-loss slate.

“Arriba Letran, still, until the end!”

The Knights will be facing the Final Four-bound San Beda Red Lions at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

LETRAN

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Adamson coach underscores Lastimosa loyalty

Adamson coach underscores Lastimosa loyalty

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Adamson head coach Nash Racela is hoping that other UAAP players would be inspired by outgoing Falcons star Jerom Lastimosa,...
Sports
fbtw
eGilas set for World Finals

eGilas set for World Finals

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
The eFIBA World Finals will be held in Jonkoping, Sweden, this weekend with eight countries, including the Philippines, lined...
Sports
fbtw
NorthPort's Jarencio, NLEX import trade barbs

NorthPort's Jarencio, NLEX import trade barbs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
A heated word war between NorthPort team manager Pido Jarencio and NLEX import Thomas Robinson marred the two teams’...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga, Bacoor quintets brace for war

Pampanga, Bacoor quintets brace for war

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Expect an all-out war between rulers of the North and South as the battle lines are drawn for the explosive National Finals...
Sports
fbtw
Multi-titled Arwind Santos seeks to add MPBL championship to collection

Multi-titled Arwind Santos seeks to add MPBL championship to collection

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Arwind Santos is eyeing to add another championship under his belt, this time in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Yao Ming vows to support China basketball players after online abuse

Yao Ming vows to support China basketball players after online abuse

3 hours ago
Chinese basketball great Yao Ming says that criticism of the men's national team has gone too far after some players were...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Frustrated and disappointed&rsquo; Painters aim to end slump, clash with Gin Kings

‘Frustrated and disappointed’ Painters aim to end slump, clash with Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
After dropping their first three games in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters will try to...
Sports
fbtw
ASICs Rock 'n' Roll run tilt draws over 9,000 participants

ASICs Rock 'n' Roll run tilt draws over 9,000 participants

4 hours ago
The ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila presented by AIA Vitality has ignited the enthusiasm of a diverse...
Sports
fbtw
No room for complacency as Valdez, Creamline seek to reassert PVL dominance

No room for complacency as Valdez, Creamline seek to reassert PVL dominance

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Creamline skipper Alyssa Valdez said they come out with 100% even during practice to make sure they don’t end up...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with