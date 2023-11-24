UAAP Final 4 fires off

Games Saturday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

11 a.m. – UST vs UP (women’s Final Four KO)

2 p.m. – UP vs Ateneo (men’s Final Four)

6 p.m. – La Salle vs NU (men's Final Four)

MANILA, Philippines – And then there were four.

Top-seed University of the Philippines, red-hot La Salle, dark horse National University and reigning champion Ateneo meet in separate gigantic duels among heavy title favorites as the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament Final Four comes off the wraps Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Though in different placings compared to expectations in the preseason tags, the four fancied squads vow to put on a show for a chance to clinch coveted tickets in the Last Dance.

UP and Ateneo, finalists of the last two seasons, open another chapter of their fabled Katipunan rivalry at 2 p.m., followed by the expected dogfight between the rampaging La Salle and skidding NU at 6 p.m.

Also in the fray is the knockout duel of second-seed University Santo Tomas and UP at 11 a.m. in the women’s Final Four.

UP, the third-seed, stunned the twice-to-beat-armed UST in Game 1 via overtime, 88-80, to force a knockout, with the winner advancing to the finals against seven-peat titlist NU, which made short work of No. 4 Ateneo in the other bracket, 58-43.

But all eyes — and the smartphone cameras — are on the Maroons, Archers, Bulldogs and Eagles in an anticipated slugfest in the men’s semis.

The Maroons and the Archers, as the top-two seeds after the wild two-round eliminations, with twice-to-beat incentives hold an inside track to a potential titular showdown — needing only one try to advance.

They, however, are far from considering that as an advantage, especially with equally capable squads in the way.

“Getting here and getting this (No. 1) spot is only a part of it. Alam namin na hindi pa tapos. Hindi namin iniisip yung sitwasyon (twice-to-beat) na ‘yun. We're not gonna talk about advantage,” said UP mentor Goldwin Monteverde, eyeing a third finals stint in as many seasons.

“We always make sure that we take care of what we have control of. We wanna make sure that we’re gonna be ready. The only way we’re gonna be confident is if we’re gonna be prepared,” said La Salle mentor Topex Robinson, whose wards led by MVP race leader Kevin Quiambao ride on an eight-game winning streak to steal the No. 2 seed from NU.

Well, the Eagles surely will come prepared, amid being an unlikely underdog as the defending champions against the familiar nemeses on the road who lost only two games in the prelims — compared to them who needed to edge out Adamson in the playoff to get in the Final Four.

“It’s win-or-go-home, but it’s got to be about preparation. You're not just gonna walk out on the court against the really strong UP team who's rested. We're definitely the underdog. UP won't take us lightly. They're too professional,” said Ateneo’s Tab Baldwin.

And so do the Bulldogs, who are eager to right the ship after two costly losses in the tail end that dragged them to third place and a handicap after taking turns with UP on top all-season long.

“Nawala ‘yung favor sa amin at napunta sa La salle. We (have to) do the impossible things to turn things around but definitely, we will bounce back. We will go out strong talaga,” vowed NU mentor Jeff Napa.