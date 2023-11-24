^

‘Frustrated and disappointed’ Painters aim to end slump, clash with Gin Kings

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 24, 2023 | 12:09pm
'Frustrated and disappointed' Painters aim to end slump, clash with Gin Kings
Gabe Norwood (5)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – After dropping their first three games in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters will try to barge in the win column Friday night.

But they will be facing a tough Barangay Ginebra San Miguel squad, which just came from a heartbreaking loss against the league-leading Magnolia Hotshots.

In the game against Magnolia, Ginebra blew a 26-point lead.

In a statement posted on Rain or Shine’s official Facebook page Tuesday, Elasto Painters team captain Gabe Norwood said the winless start is “definitely not what we anticipated.”

“We had a lot of confidence coming into the conference. So, we’re all frustrated and disappointed with where we’re at, but we understand that we’re not out of it,” Norwood said.

“It’s going to be a little bit harder now, but our focus is to get six wins to make it to the next round. We really need to lock in on these next couple of games because they’re going to be tough,” he added.

Earlier, Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao hinted at “taking drastic measures,” including a possible import change.

In the offseason, Guiao said they are targeting at least six wins in a bid to try and crack the playoffs.

“We need to continue to trust one another and trust all of the hard work that we’re putting in, and hopefully, that will equate to wins,” Norwood added.

Rain or Shine and Ginebra will try to get much-needed wins Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

