ASICs Rock 'n' Roll run tilt draws over 9,000 participants

Officials and sponsors of the ASICS Rock n’ Roll Running Series Manila presented by AIA Vitality grace the opening of the AIA Vitality Health and Wellness Expo at the Midtown Wing Exhibit Area of Robinsons Place Manila yesterday. They are (from left) Bernard Fernandez, Operations Manager of Hype-Pro Electrolyte Power Drink; Charlie Dungo, Department Head of Tourism, Culture & Arts in Manila; Sonak director Ishna Buxani; Kabir Buxani, director of Sonak Corp., official distributor of ASICS; Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo; Melissa Henson, Chief Marketing Officer of AIA Philippines; Kats Cajucom, Head of Health & Wellness of AIA Philippines; and Princess Galura, president and general manager of Sunrise Events Inc., part of The IRONMAN Group.

MANILA, Philippines – The ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila presented by AIA Vitality has ignited the enthusiasm of a diverse crowd since its launch in February, attracting both the new and seasoned participants to hit the streets on midnight of Sunday, November 26.

Following its successful inaugural run, the event has become the most awaited running spectacle in the country with this year’s sold-out participant count reaching 9,400 from 53 countries, doubling its size from the previous year.

The event, which brings together the global phenomenon of running, music and community, will lead runners through historical sites where on-course entertainment, live bands, DJs and distinctive heavy medals embody the very spirit of rock ‘n’ roll amidst the city’s heritage streets.

Starting at Luneta Park and weaving through landmarks as the National Museum, Manila City Hall, Fort Bonifacio and Chinatown in Binondo, Mayor Honey Lacuna expresses her elation at the return of event, which not only showcases the vibrancy of Manila but also highlights its historical gems like Jones bridge, Arroceros and the Walled City of Intramuros.

“It’s an opportunity to promote the beautiful sites of Manila,” said Lacuna.

The four-category event features the 42K, the 21K, 10K and 5K races.

Kabir Buxani, director of Sonak Corp., the official distributor of ASICS and the event’s title sponsor, emphasizes the celebration of Manila’s pulse and the promotion of an active, healthy lifestyle.

ASICS, a long-time supporter of community initiatives promoting health and wellness, believes that a sound mind and body are the foundations of a true well-being, illuminating the path to a healthier and more fulfilled community.

As the presenting sponsor, AIA Philippines’ chief marketing officer Melissa Henson also expresses excitement about AIA’s involvement in the blue-ribbon event.

“Being active is the key to achieving and sustaining physical and mental well-being. Events like this make staying active more enjoyable,” said Henson. “AIA Philippines, through its groundbreaking wellness program, AIA Vitality, is pleased to take part in this fun and engaging event that helps thousands of Filipinos live healthier, better lives.”

Aligned with the Department of Tourism’s “Love the Philippines” campaign, Princess Galura, regional director of the IRONMAN Group Philippines, also aims to take participants on a new adventure in the heart of the city.

“Runners of all skill levels will experience a unique tour through iconic Manila, illuminated by the festive lights of the season. The energetic atmosphere, accompanied by music and live entertainment, fosters a sense of camaraderie, creating memorable and enjoyable moment for our last event of the year,” said Galura.

Awarded with official certification and measurement from the governing World Athletics and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), participants in all four race categories will be allowed to use their finishing times for potential qualification in major endurance runs in the world, including the Boston and New York marathons, along with the Tokyo, Berlin, London and Chicago runs.

For details on the event, visit www.runrocknroll.com/manila.

Backers of the event are Lungsod ng Maynila, DTCAM, Love the Philippines, National Parks Development Committee, Rizal Park, Intramuros Administration, MMDA, Lightwater, 2GO, Pagcor, Hype-Pro, Regent Foods Corp., The Philippine Star, One Sports+. Cignal, Sportograf.com and Ilaw ATBP.