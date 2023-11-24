^

No room for complacency as Valdez, Creamline seek to reassert PVL dominance

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 24, 2023 | 10:37am
Creamline star Alyssa Valdez
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers remain the top dogs in the Premier Volleyball League 2nd All-Filipino Conference after a straight-sets victory over the NXLED Chameleons at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

But according to Creamline skipper Alyssa Valdez, the work needed to be 8-0 in a competitive league like the PVL starts well before they step on the court come game day.

Valdez said they come out with 100% even during practice to make sure they don’t end up slipping against their foes.

“I guess in our team, in our culture talagang pinapawork talaga kami ng mga coaches namin sa training pa lang,” Valdez said after their win over NXLED. 

“We actually have to work harder, not naman for our spot in the team, pero to prove our roles and our [playing] time. I think it’s a good practice na yun yung ginagawa namin sa training and hopefully, yun yung gusto namin ng mga coaches i-implement namin during games.”

Even though they’re defending champions, Creamline knows there are still a lot of challenges they have to face.

Adding to that, the Cool Smashers are also reeling from the exit of players like Jia De Guzman and Celine Domingo.

Still, with a spirit of competitiveness even among themselves, Valdez knows that they need to continue to push each other to be better. 

“It’s a journey. It’s a process so we’re taking it one game at a time din. ‘Pag nakita niyo talaga sa training sabi nga ni coach, sobrang competitive po ng lahat sa training kahit alas singko pa lang ng umaga. Paunahan pa ‘yan sa pre-warm up kapag nakita niyo,” recalled Valdez. 

“Hands down din sa mga players and teammates din namin. Looking forward na mas maging healthy and makapagprepare kami nang mas maganda going to our last few games in the elimination.”

The Cool Smashers look to seal their spot in the semis when they face the Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Tuesday, November 28, at the PhilSports Arena.

