Cool Smashers near PVL semis

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline fended off a fierce first-set challenge by Nxled then went on a merciless attacking rampage in the next two sets en route to a 25-23, 25-16, 25-21 win yesterday that pushed it closer to the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals at the PhilSports Arena.

Jema Galanza led the way with 14 points while Tots Carlos and Michele Gumabao alternated in chipping in 12 hits apiece as the Cool Smashers streaked to their eighth straight victiory and a step away from advancing to the next round.

“Masaya lumalapit kami sa semis,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses. “Lumaban talaga ang Nxled pero naka-adjust agad ang players namin lalo na sa first set. Medyo senior ang team kaya naka adjust at naka-recover kami sa first set.”

The Chameleons fell to 3-6.

Meanwhile, Akari rolled with the devastating pair of Fifi Sharma and Faith Nisperos as it smashed Galeries Tower, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19, and lit up its flickering semifinal hopes.

Sharma and Nisperos, two of the most talented young players in the country today, took turns and fired 12 points apiece as the Chargers grabbed their fifth win in nine outings to stay in semis contention.

They would need to beat the Petro Gazz Angels tomorrow and Creamline next week to keep that semis chance alive.

But for Sharma, they would need to build on their confidence first before reaching that goal.

“We were really trying to use these remaining games so we can rebuild our confidence. This is a good achievement for the team kasi nakaproduce kami ng talagang convincing win,” said Sharma.