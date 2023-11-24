^

Total FC captures YFL U-13 crown

The Philippine Star
November 24, 2023 | 12:00am
Total FC captures YFL U-13 crown
Total Football Club players celebrate after their game against Malaya FC in the Under-13 Age Division of the 2023 edition of the Philippine Youth Football League (YFL) last Sunday at the Greenfields Football Field in Santa Rosa, Laguna.
MANILA, Philippines — Total Football Club capped its amazing campaign this year with a 1-0 win over Malaya FC to emerge as champion in the Under-13 Age Division of the 2023 edition of Philippine Youth Football League (YFL) last Sunday at the Greenfields Football Field in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Total FC finished with a record of 13 wins, a draw with no loss to garner 40 total points, beating Mendiola FC for the title as the latter had 39 points with its 13-0-1 slate – the only blemish was a 2-0 defeat to Total FC.

The YFL is an organized youth league that provides high-level football competition to various elite football clubs in Luzon that is sanctioned by the Philippine Football Federation in an effort to promote grassroots growth and development for the Filipino youth.

Aside from Total FC, other clubs in the YFL include Manila Soccer Academy (MSA) FC, G8 Academy, Malaya FC Aspire FC, Apueasto Bueno FC, Kaya FC and Arayat FC. Total FC won all its matches in the single round robin.

Total FC’s U-7, U-9 and U-11 teams also had solid campaigns in this year’s YFL, as U-7 finished third overall, U-9 placed second, while the U-11 squad placed 5th overall.

Founded in 2019, Total FC is a youth football club based in Calamba, Laguna. The club is now one of the country’s fastest-rising youth football clubs, which provide international-level football skills mastery and training to youth players four to 17 years old.

Total FC’s program director Ousman Jeng believes that the future of Philippine football lies in the high quality of football training available to the Filipino players at the grassroots level.

“Our vision is to make world-class football training available to all Filipino youth, regardless of their socio-economic background,” said Jeng. “Imagine the potential, the difference that can make for every child. When their time comes, they will be unstoppable.”

Led by its chairman and team manager Jeremy Vanguardia Tancangco, Total FC receives solid support from private individuals, corporations and local government units. He said that the support would continue since they are all committed to the development of highly skilled and competitive world--class Filipino footballers.

