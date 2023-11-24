^

Sports

Kings eye quick rebound

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
November 24, 2023 | 12:00am
Kings eye quick rebound
Tony Bishop had a big double-double against Converge, finishing with 34 points and 12 rebounds
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — That recent “Manila Clasico” loss certainly stung for Barangay Ginebra.

Uncharacteristically, the Gin Kings suffered a big-time meltdown after going up by 26. Making things worse, the endgame breaks didn’t go their way as they tried to salvage the victory, allowing rival Magnolia to steal a 93-91 win in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The challenge for the defending champions now is to quickly leave this episode behind and get back on track.

This the charges of Tim Cone (1-1) look to accomplish in their next game today against upset-conscious Rain or Shine (0-3) at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“We’ve got to move forward from it. It’s early in the season. We’re not going to feel too bad about it,” said Cone ahead of their bounceback attempt at 8 p.m.

“Let’s just move on, learn a few things from it. We played out of character in that second half so we got to get back into character.”

The Gin Kings thoroughly dominated the Hotshots in the first 24 minutes, seizing a high 51-25 tear before settling for a 60-35 margin.

But the Hotshots reversed everything in the second half with a 58-31 exchange. With Magnolia holding a 92-91 cushion, Ginebra went for the go-ahead through Scottie Thompson, who drew contact from Marc Barroca but referees let it go to the Gin King’s vehement reaction.

The PBA later admitted Barroca should have been whistled for a foul and suspended the crew that officiated the game.

But Cone said it would not have gone down-to-the-wire had Ginebra kept up its fine play all the way through.

