^

Sports

Lions, Knights renew rivalry

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
November 24, 2023 | 12:00am
Lions, Knights renew rivalry
San Beda Lion Jomel Puno challenges the defense of Letran Knights Deo Cuajao and Kurt Reyson.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — San Beda tries to formalize its top three seeding in the Final Four as it tackles decades long rival Letran at the conclusion of the NCAA Season 99 elimination round today at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Lions (11-6) have actually sealed the No. 3 seed the day before even if they lose to the Knights in their 3:30 p.m. duel and fall into joint third with the College of St. Benilde Blazers (11-7) as the former swept the latter in two games in the elimination round.

But it would surely be nice plunging into the Final Four fresh from a morale-boosting win that came against its bitterest of all rivals.

“It’s always a challenge playing Letran because of the rivalry,” said San Beda coach Yuri Escueta.

San Beda battles No. 2 Lyceum of the Philippines U (13-5) while CSB tackles top seed Mapua (15-3) in Tuesday’s start of the semis with the top two teams needing just one win to advance.

The Knights, of course, have nothing to lose but everything to gain as they were already out of the running long before with a 2-15 slate.

In another non-bearing showdown were San Sebastian (5-12) and Arellano U (2-15) at 1:30 p.m.

vuukle comment

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bacoor to bank on defense vs powerhouse Pampanga in MPBL finals

Bacoor to bank on defense vs powerhouse Pampanga in MPBL finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Defense will continue to be the name of the game for the “underdogs” Bacoor City Strikers, head coach Alex Angeles...
Sports
fbtw
In playoff vs Ateneo, Adamson's Manzano mourned loss of dad -- coach

In playoff vs Ateneo, Adamson's Manzano mourned loss of dad -- coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Adamson's Ced Manzano had to play their UAAP Season 86 playoff game against Ateneo a day after he lost his father, according...
Sports
fbtw
Explosive Pampanga-Bacoor MPBL title face-off slated Saturday

Explosive Pampanga-Bacoor MPBL title face-off slated Saturday

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Expect an all-out war between rulers of the North and South as the battle lines are drawn for the explosive National Finals...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX wards off NorthPort

NLEX wards off NorthPort

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The NLEX Road Warriors quelled a furious comeback rally by the NorthPort Batang Pier to secure their second win in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-PBA guard Gerry Esplana on board Pilipinas Super League as deputy commissioner

Ex-PBA guard Gerry Esplana on board Pilipinas Super League as deputy commissioner

1 day ago
Allan Caidic and Gerry Esplana will be reunited as the two key figures of the fastest growing nationwide basketball league...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tabuena pulls off thriller

Tabuena pulls off thriller

1 hour ago
Miguel Tabuena did the unthinkable, orchestrating a jaw-dropping comeback from four holes down with eight to play to sting...
Sports
fbtw
Kings eye quick rebound

Kings eye quick rebound

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
That recent “Manila Clasico” loss certainly stung for Barangay Ginebra.
Sports
fbtw
eGilas set for World Finals

eGilas set for World Finals

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
The eFIBA World Finals will be held in Jonkoping, Sweden, this weekend with eight countries, including the Philippines, lined...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal, Navy in explosive PNVF matchup

Cignal, Navy in explosive PNVF matchup

1 hour ago
Unbeaten favorites Cignal and PGJC Navy arranged a semifinal duel after contrasting quarterfinal sweeps against separate foes...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with