Lions, Knights renew rivalry

MANILA, Philippines — San Beda tries to formalize its top three seeding in the Final Four as it tackles decades long rival Letran at the conclusion of the NCAA Season 99 elimination round today at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Lions (11-6) have actually sealed the No. 3 seed the day before even if they lose to the Knights in their 3:30 p.m. duel and fall into joint third with the College of St. Benilde Blazers (11-7) as the former swept the latter in two games in the elimination round.

But it would surely be nice plunging into the Final Four fresh from a morale-boosting win that came against its bitterest of all rivals.

“It’s always a challenge playing Letran because of the rivalry,” said San Beda coach Yuri Escueta.

San Beda battles No. 2 Lyceum of the Philippines U (13-5) while CSB tackles top seed Mapua (15-3) in Tuesday’s start of the semis with the top two teams needing just one win to advance.

The Knights, of course, have nothing to lose but everything to gain as they were already out of the running long before with a 2-15 slate.

In another non-bearing showdown were San Sebastian (5-12) and Arellano U (2-15) at 1:30 p.m.