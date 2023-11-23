^

Sports

Cool Smashers thwart Chameleons to zoom in on PVL semis

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 23, 2023 | 6:31pm
Cool Smashers thwart Chameleons to zoom in on PVL semis
Jema Galanza led the way for Creamline with 14 points.
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline fended off a fierce first-set challenge by Nxled and then went on a merciless attacking rampage in the last two sets as it hacked out a 25-23, 25-16, 25-21 win Thursday that pushed it closer to the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals at the PhilSports Arena.

Jema Galanza led the way with 14 points while Tots Carlos and Michele Gumabao alternated in chipping in 12 hits apiece as the Cool Smashers streaked to their eighth straight win and a step away from advancing to the semis.

“Masaya lumalapit kami sa semis,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses. “Lumaban talaga Nxled pero naka adjust agad players namin lalo na sa first set. Medyo senior ang team kaya naka adjust at nakarecover kami sa first set.”

The Chameleons fell to 3-6.

