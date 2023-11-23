^

Sports

Sharma, Nisperos power Chargers over Highrisers

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 23, 2023 | 5:08pm
Sharma, Nisperos power Chargers over Highrisers
Akari's Fifi Sharma (middle) had 12 points over the Galeries Tower Highrisers
Facebook / PVL

Games Saturday
(PhilSports Arena)
2 p.m. – Cignal vs Nxled
4 p.m. – Akari vs Petro Gazz
6 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs F2

MANILA, Philippines – Akari rolled with the devastating pair of Fifi Sharma and Faith Nisperos as it smashed Galeries Tower, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19, Thursday and lit up its flickering semifinal hopes in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Sharma and Nisperos, two of the most talented young players in the country today, took turns and fired 12 points apiece as the Chargers grabbed their fifth win in nine outings that kept them in semis contention.

They would need to beat the Petro Gazz Angels on Saturday and the Creamline Cool Smashers next week for them to keep that semis chance alive.

But for Sharma, they would need to build on their confidence first before reaching that goal.

“We were really trying to use these remaining games so we can rebuild our confidence. This is a good achievement for the team kasi nakaproduce kami ng talagang convincing win,” said Sharma.

They would also need to handle the pressure of facing two of the toughest teams on their plate.

“There’s always pressure sa amin, we have to overcome that challenge as a team because these are our most important games of the conference so we have to be not just 100 percent, but be the best we can,” she said.

For Akari coach Jorge Souza de Brito, they would need a collective effort to overcome the odds.

“Of course it would be hard but our mindset is to fight together,” said De Brito.

The Highrisers fell to 0-8.

vuukle comment

AKARI

PREMIER VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
In playoff vs Ateneo, Adamson's Manzano mourned loss of dad -- coach

In playoff vs Ateneo, Adamson's Manzano mourned loss of dad -- coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Adamson's Ced Manzano had to play their UAAP Season 86 playoff game against Ateneo a day after he lost his father, according...
Sports
fbtw
Explosive Pampanga-Bacoor MPBL title face-off slated Saturday

Explosive Pampanga-Bacoor MPBL title face-off slated Saturday

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Expect an all-out war between rulers of the North and South as the battle lines are drawn for the explosive National Finals...
Sports
fbtw
Bacoor to bank on defense vs powerhouse Pampanga in MPBL finals

Bacoor to bank on defense vs powerhouse Pampanga in MPBL finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Defense will continue to be the name of the game for the “underdogs” Bacoor City Strikers, head coach Alex Angeles...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-PBA guard Gerry Esplana on board Pilipinas Super League as deputy commissioner

Ex-PBA guard Gerry Esplana on board Pilipinas Super League as deputy commissioner

1 day ago
Allan Caidic and Gerry Esplana will be reunited as the two key figures of the fastest growing nationwide basketball league...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles, Falcons duel in do-or-die for last UAAP semis seat

Blue Eagles, Falcons duel in do-or-die for last UAAP semis seat

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Reigning champion Ateneo and Adamson lock claws in a knockout derby to dispute the fourth and last ticket in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Siargao paddlers conquer International Dragon Boat Festival

Siargao paddlers conquer International Dragon Boat Festival

2 hours ago
The Siargao Dragons dominated four out of seven events at stake and claimed the overall championship in the recently concluded...
Sports
fbtw
Folayang pushed Tapales to embrace underdog tag vs Inoue

Folayang pushed Tapales to embrace underdog tag vs Inoue

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Former ONE FC lightweight Champion Eduard Folayang urged two-division boxing bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales to turn...
Sports
fbtw
Total FC rules Philippine YFL U-13 football tilt

Total FC rules Philippine YFL U-13 football tilt

2 hours ago
Total Football Club capped its amazing campaign this year with a 1-0 win over Malaya FC to emerge as champion in the Under-13...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson coach underscores Lastimosa loyalty

Adamson coach underscores Lastimosa loyalty

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Adamson head coach Nash Racela is hoping that other UAAP players would be inspired by outgoing Falcons star Jerom Lastimosa,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with