Sharma, Nisperos power Chargers over Highrisers

Games Saturday

(PhilSports Arena)

2 p.m. – Cignal vs Nxled

4 p.m. – Akari vs Petro Gazz

6 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs F2

MANILA, Philippines – Akari rolled with the devastating pair of Fifi Sharma and Faith Nisperos as it smashed Galeries Tower, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19, Thursday and lit up its flickering semifinal hopes in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Sharma and Nisperos, two of the most talented young players in the country today, took turns and fired 12 points apiece as the Chargers grabbed their fifth win in nine outings that kept them in semis contention.

They would need to beat the Petro Gazz Angels on Saturday and the Creamline Cool Smashers next week for them to keep that semis chance alive.

But for Sharma, they would need to build on their confidence first before reaching that goal.

“We were really trying to use these remaining games so we can rebuild our confidence. This is a good achievement for the team kasi nakaproduce kami ng talagang convincing win,” said Sharma.

They would also need to handle the pressure of facing two of the toughest teams on their plate.

“There’s always pressure sa amin, we have to overcome that challenge as a team because these are our most important games of the conference so we have to be not just 100 percent, but be the best we can,” she said.

For Akari coach Jorge Souza de Brito, they would need a collective effort to overcome the odds.

“Of course it would be hard but our mindset is to fight together,” said De Brito.

The Highrisers fell to 0-8.