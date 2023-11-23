^

Sports

Trollano mans scoring booth for injury-hit NLEX

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 23, 2023 | 11:32am
Trollano mans scoring booth for injury-hit NLEX
Don Trollano (6) finished with 29 points for NLEX.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- With a depleted backcourt, the NLEX Road Warriors had to dig deep and try to grab quality minutes from other players as they tried to stop the NorthPort Batang Pier in their PBA Commissioner's Cup Wednesday.

NLEX missed the services of star guard Kevin Alas, who suffered a torn ACL earlier in the week, and Mike Nieto, who had COVID-19.

Spitfire guard Don Trollano heeded the call for the Road Warriors.

Trollano scored the first nine points of NLEX, and he finished with 18 points in the first quarter.

He ended the game with a total of 29 points, second only to import Thomas Robinson, who had 30 points and 18 rebounds.

Road Warriors head coach Frankie Lim said Trollano’s first quarter eruption was a big help for the depleted NLEX.

“I want Don to get started early for him to get his rhythm. It is a good thing that his first few shots dropped, and it just continued,” Lim told reporters in Filipino after the game.

“He is really a streak shooter. So he helped us a lot especially in the first quarter, as he had a high percentage,” he added.

Trollano made 11-of-20 shots for an efficient 55% field goal shooting.
He made four of his nine 3-pointers.

Lim, meanwhile, also lauded his other guards for stepping up in the absence of Nieto and Alas.

However, the coach bared that they will still work on the supposed non-execution of their plays and the leadership of their point guards in practice.

NLEX is now holding a 2-2 slate for the season.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
In playoff vs Ateneo, Adamson's Manzano mourned loss of dad -- coach

In playoff vs Ateneo, Adamson's Manzano mourned loss of dad -- coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Adamson's Ced Manzano had to play their UAAP Season 86 playoff game against Ateneo a day after he lost his father, according...
Sports
fbtw
Bacoor to bank on defense vs powerhouse Pampanga in MPBL finals

Bacoor to bank on defense vs powerhouse Pampanga in MPBL finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Defense will continue to be the name of the game for the “underdogs” Bacoor City Strikers, head coach Alex Angeles...
Sports
fbtw
Explosive Pampanga-Bacoor MPBL title face-off slated Saturday

Explosive Pampanga-Bacoor MPBL title face-off slated Saturday

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Expect an all-out war between rulers of the North and South as the battle lines are drawn for the explosive National Finals...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-PBA guard Gerry Esplana on board Pilipinas Super League as deputy commissioner

Ex-PBA guard Gerry Esplana on board Pilipinas Super League as deputy commissioner

22 hours ago
Allan Caidic and Gerry Esplana will be reunited as the two key figures of the fastest growing nationwide basketball league...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles, Falcons duel in do-or-die for last UAAP semis seat

Blue Eagles, Falcons duel in do-or-die for last UAAP semis seat

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Reigning champion Ateneo and Adamson lock claws in a knockout derby to dispute the fourth and last ticket in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIV unveils 2024 schedule with 12 events in 8 nations

LIV unveils 2024 schedule with 12 events in 8 nations

3 hours ago
The LIV Golf League released its 2024 regular-season schedule even as merger talks continue between LIV's Saudi backers and...
Sports
fbtw
'One of last chances' to get Paris Olympics tickets as 400,000 go on sale

'One of last chances' to get Paris Olympics tickets as 400,000 go on sale

5 hours ago
More than 400,000 Paris Olympics tickets will go on sale at the end of November in what organizers said would be one of the...
Sports
fbtw
TFT Mobile now available in Philippines

TFT Mobile now available in Philippines

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Riot Games' Teamfight Tactics (TFT) is now playable on mobile devices as the game goes live across Asia-Pacific.
Sports
fbtw
Tiger Woods, son Charlie to play in parent-child event

Tiger Woods, son Charlie to play in parent-child event

6 hours ago
Tiger Woods, set to make his return to competition next week following ankle surgery in April, said he will partner with son...
Sports
fbtw
Red-hot Djokovic hoping for 'final push' for Serbia in Davis Cup

Red-hot Djokovic hoping for 'final push' for Serbia in Davis Cup

6 hours ago
Novak Djkovic said he is aiming to carry his superb form into the Davis Cup and winning the competition with Serbia this week...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with