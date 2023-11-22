^

Sports

Escamis, Cardinals assert brilliance in ousting Bombers

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 7:00pm
Escamis, Cardinals assert brilliance in ousting Bombers
Clint Escamis
NCAA

Games Saturday
(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

1:30 p.m. – SSC-R vs AU
3:30 p.m. – San Beda vs Letran

MANILA, Philippines – There is a reason why Clint Escamis would win the Most Valuable Player Award and why Mapua is the best team in the NCAA right now.

It was in full, panoramic view Wednesday as Escamis and the fearsome Cardinals eliminated the Jose Rizal University Bombers in a 77-74 win that highlighted their NCAA Season 99 magnificence at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Save for three free throw misses late, Escamis was nothing short of spectacular as he piled up a stat-line to remember with 25 points that was spiked with five booming treys, five steals, four rebounds and four assists.

Escamis’ brilliance and the Cardinals’ lockdown defense sealed Mapua its 15th win in 18 outings, the school’s best performance in the elimination round in recent memory.

“Sana makuha para kumpiyansa sa Final Four,” said Escamis on the possibility of snaring the individual award that everybody covets — the MVP plum.

The win also completed the Cardinals’ wish list of beating every single team in the league including the only team it hasn’t beaten yet before this game — the Bombers.

“Number one motivation namin makabawi from our loss sa round one sa JRU,” said Mapua coach Randy Alcantara referring to a 70-61 setback last October 1. “Ang gusto ko din pumunta kami sa Final Four na mataas morale.”

The win also set Mapua up against College of St. Benilde, which lost to Emilio Aguinaldo College, 77-74, earlier and finished as the fourth seed with an 11-7 mark, in the Final Four starting Tuesday.
The other semis pairing will pit No. 2 Lyceum of the Philippines versus San Beda, currently with an 11-6 mark but has claimed the No. 3 seed regardless of its final elimination round game against Letran tomorrow.

The Bombers and the Generals finished their campaigns with 10-8 and 9-9 record, respectively.

The scores:

First Game

EAC 77 – Cosejo 26, Maguliano 12, Gurtiza 9, Angeles 9, Robin 6, Luciano 5, Umpad 3, Cosa 3, Ochavo 2, Bacud 2, Tolentino 0, Quinal 0, Doria 0

CSB 69 – Corteza 19, Sangco 12, Nayve 10, Gozum 10, Cajucom 8, Carlos 4, Oczon 2, Marcos 2, Turco 2, Arciaga 0, Mara 0, Jarque 0, Morales 0

Quarterscores: 21-16; 28-33; 52-49; 77-69

Second Game

Mapua 77 – Escamis 25, Bonifacio 17, Cuenco 13, Recto 11, Hernandez 6, Rosillo 3, Soriano 2, Fornis 0, Dalisay 0, Asuncion 0

JRU 74 –  Miranda 16, Guiab 16, Dela Rosa 9, Delos Santos 8, Dionisio 8, Medina 6, Sarmiento 2, Mosqueda 2, Pabico 0, De Leon 0, Arenal 0, Argente 0, Sy 0

Quarterscores: 17-9; 33-31; 60-54; 77-74

CARDINALS

MAPUA

NCAA
