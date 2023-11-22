Baldwin accepts Blue Eagles' underdog tag vs Maroons

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles will be going into a Final Four clash against top-seeded UP as “the underdogs,” head coach Tab Baldwin said.

Ateneo earned the right to face UP after defeating the Adamson, 70-48, in their knockout duel for the last UAAP Season 86 semis seat Wednesday afternoon.

“We're definitely the underdog, and I'm putting the Blue Eagle flag directly in the underdog role. [But] I don't relish it,” Baldwin told reporters after the game.

Despite the underdog tag, the head coach said that UP will not take them lightly.

“It's win or go home, but you know, it's got to be about preparation. You're not just gonna walk out on the court against the really strong UP team who's rested,” he said.

“And we know we're going up against a real top team and we're gonna have to see if we can pull some rabbits out of the hats. It’s about preparation,” he added.

Baldwin’s Blue Eagles will also go into the semis clash hobbled, with Lebron Nieto having to be carried off the court against Adamson due to an apparent injury.

“We're a bit banged up right now. I mean, you know, you saw, you don't know Chris [Koon] is playing on a bad foot and [Nieto,] you know now is limping and Gab Gomez got a broken hand and you know, we're kind of stumbling into the weekend, but we'll prepare,” he said.

“[Our team will] be ready to play. But our guys will come out with a lot of heart. And hopefully we'll have a curveball or two that you know can get us a bucket here and there and just fight to hang on.”

The Maroons, who were defeated by the Blue Eagles in last season’s finals, will hold a twice-to-beat advantage over Ateneo.

The two teams will play on Saturday, 2 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.