Gerlfor PVL players get P2M from anonymous donor

MANILA, Philippines – The Gerflor Defenders will have a very merry Christmas after all.

This after an anonymous Good Samaritan donated P2 million to cover for the Defenders’ unpaid salary for the rest of their Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference campaign.

“He donated P2 million that he coursed through me,” said PVL president Ricky Paloum, who added that the donor requested anonymity.

Palou didn’t name the people responsible for the controversy but said they are now banned for life from the league.

He also vowed to do more background checking in the future to ensure such unfortunate incident will not happen again.

The issue of Gerflor’s unpaid salaries and poor training venue conditions came out on social media a couple of weeks ago.