^

Sports

Bacoor to bank on defense vs powerhouse Pampanga in MPBL finals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 3:06pm
Bacoor to bank on defense vs powerhouse Pampanga in MPBL finals
Mark Yee
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Defense will continue to be the name of the game for the “underdogs” Bacoor City Strikers, head coach Alex Angeles said, as they brace for the national finals of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Bacoor City will be facing the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in a best-of-five national finals.

The series will kick off on Saturday, November 25, at the Brenz Z. Guiao Sports Complex.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Angeles said they will try to contain Pampanga’s stars to try and level the field.

“What we have been preaching is our defense. Whatever happens, [defense] brought us to where we are now, so we will stick with it,” the coach told reporters in a mix of English and Filipino.

“That is what keeps us alive… Because our defense is good, that is where we get our spark,” he added.

Bacoor’s defense will be anchored by reigning defensive player of the year Mark Yee.

The Strikers, however, will have their hands full as they will try to contain Justine Baltazar, Encho Serrano, John Lloyd Clemente and former PBA star Arwind Santos.

“That is the goal, to lower the production of the star players of our opponents,” he added.

For his part, Bacoor team manager Dennis Abella said while they are the underdogs in the series, they will take it one step at a time.

The team will also bank on teamwork as they try to slay the Giant Lanterns.

“The division finals are already done, and we are now in the national finals. It is the same thing during our regular games, we have to prepare a lot, physically and mentally,” Abella said.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Blue Eagles, Falcons duel in do-or-die for last UAAP semis seat

Blue Eagles, Falcons duel in do-or-die for last UAAP semis seat

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Reigning champion Ateneo and Adamson lock claws in a knockout derby to dispute the fourth and last ticket in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson's Montebon, UST's Villasin secure weekly UAAP player awards

Adamson's Montebon, UST's Villasin secure weekly UAAP player awards

1 day ago
Adamson’s Mathew Montebon and University of Santo Tomas’ Nikki Villasin shone to boost their respective team’s...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs peak in time for 8-peat target, says Clarin

Lady Bulldogs peak in time for 8-peat target, says Clarin

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The timing has been perfect for the NU Lady Bulldogs as they’ve found their stride just at the end of eliminations for...
Sports
fbtw
Smart feted with award for FIBA World Cup 'MOA Ball'

Smart feted with award for FIBA World Cup 'MOA Ball'

23 hours ago
Smart has bagged a bronze in the prestigious 2023 CLIO Sports Awards for turning the iconic SM Mall of Asia landmark in Pasay...
Sports
fbtw
Bulacan thwarts Alpha Omega in Pilipinas Super League

Bulacan thwarts Alpha Omega in Pilipinas Super League

2 days ago
JT Bulacan brought down Alpha Omega, 72-58, to score its second win in the Pilipinas Super League at the Novadeci Convention...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
All-time NBA leading scorer LeBron reaches 39,000 points

All-time NBA leading scorer LeBron reaches 39,000 points

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Another record for the King.
Sports
fbtw
Bacojo, Arca achieve feats in FIDE World Youth Chess Championships

Bacojo, Arca achieve feats in FIDE World Youth Chess Championships

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Mark Jay Bacojo and Christian Gian Karlo Arca made the country proud with a pair of feats that reverberated in the FIDE World...
Sports
fbtw
University of Batangas bags Aboitiz Football Cup mixed amateur crown

University of Batangas bags Aboitiz Football Cup mixed amateur crown

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
The University of Batangas (UB) bested the seven-team field in the mixed amateur division of the 23rd Aboitiz Football Cup...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Player of the Week Javi Gomez De Liano takes the wheel for Dyip

PBA Player of the Week Javi Gomez De Liano takes the wheel for Dyip

4 hours ago
Terrafirma is off to a fast start in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, and Javi Gomez De Liano has something to do with ...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with