Bacoor to bank on defense vs powerhouse Pampanga in MPBL finals

MANILA, Philippines – Defense will continue to be the name of the game for the “underdogs” Bacoor City Strikers, head coach Alex Angeles said, as they brace for the national finals of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Bacoor City will be facing the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in a best-of-five national finals.

The series will kick off on Saturday, November 25, at the Brenz Z. Guiao Sports Complex.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Angeles said they will try to contain Pampanga’s stars to try and level the field.

“What we have been preaching is our defense. Whatever happens, [defense] brought us to where we are now, so we will stick with it,” the coach told reporters in a mix of English and Filipino.

“That is what keeps us alive… Because our defense is good, that is where we get our spark,” he added.

Bacoor’s defense will be anchored by reigning defensive player of the year Mark Yee.

The Strikers, however, will have their hands full as they will try to contain Justine Baltazar, Encho Serrano, John Lloyd Clemente and former PBA star Arwind Santos.

“That is the goal, to lower the production of the star players of our opponents,” he added.

For his part, Bacoor team manager Dennis Abella said while they are the underdogs in the series, they will take it one step at a time.

The team will also bank on teamwork as they try to slay the Giant Lanterns.

“The division finals are already done, and we are now in the national finals. It is the same thing during our regular games, we have to prepare a lot, physically and mentally,” Abella said.