All-time NBA leading scorer LeBron reaches 39,000 points

MANILA, Philippines – Another record for the King.

LeBron James added another feather in his basketball Hall of Fame cap Wednesday morning (Manila time) by being the first NBA player to score 39,000 points.

LeBron James becomes the first player in NBA history to reach 39,000 points! pic.twitter.com/b6JeESJ6kA — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2023

James reached the milestone in the 7:10 mark of the first quarter in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz.

Entering the game, James needed only five points to power through the 39,000-point mark.

He hit a left wing 3-pointer off a handoff by Anthony Davis that broke the figure.

The four-time NBA champion broke the decades-long scoring record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in February this year.

The Lakers are leading the Jazz as of posting time. James, the oldest active NBA player, had seven points at the end of the first quarter.

The 38-year-old, who will turn 39 next month, is averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season.