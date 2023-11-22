^

Sports

All-time NBA leading scorer LeBron reaches 39,000 points

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 11:48am
All-time NBA leading scorer LeBron reaches 39,000 points
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers
Steph Chambers / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Another record for the King.

LeBron James added another feather in his basketball Hall of Fame cap Wednesday morning (Manila time) by being the first NBA player to score 39,000 points.

James reached the milestone in the 7:10 mark of the first quarter in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz.

Entering the game, James needed only five points to power through the 39,000-point mark.

He hit a left wing 3-pointer off a handoff by Anthony Davis that broke the figure.

The four-time NBA champion broke the decades-long scoring record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in February this year.

The Lakers are leading the Jazz as of posting time. James, the oldest active NBA player, had seven points at the end of the first quarter.

The 38-year-old, who will turn 39 next month, is averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season.

vuukle comment

LAKERS

LEBRON JAMES

NBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Blue Eagles, Falcons duel in do-or-die for last UAAP semis seat

Blue Eagles, Falcons duel in do-or-die for last UAAP semis seat

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Reigning champion Ateneo and Adamson lock claws in a knockout derby to dispute the fourth and last ticket in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson's Montebon, UST's Villasin secure weekly UAAP player awards

Adamson's Montebon, UST's Villasin secure weekly UAAP player awards

23 hours ago
Adamson’s Mathew Montebon and University of Santo Tomas’ Nikki Villasin shone to boost their respective team’s...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs peak in time for 8-peat target, says Clarin

Lady Bulldogs peak in time for 8-peat target, says Clarin

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The timing has been perfect for the NU Lady Bulldogs as they’ve found their stride just at the end of eliminations for...
Sports
fbtw
Smart feted with award for FIBA World Cup 'MOA Ball'

Smart feted with award for FIBA World Cup 'MOA Ball'

20 hours ago
Smart has bagged a bronze in the prestigious 2023 CLIO Sports Awards for turning the iconic SM Mall of Asia landmark in Pasay...
Sports
fbtw
Bulacan thwarts Alpha Omega in Pilipinas Super League

Bulacan thwarts Alpha Omega in Pilipinas Super League

2 days ago
JT Bulacan brought down Alpha Omega, 72-58, to score its second win in the Pilipinas Super League at the Novadeci Convention...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lions rout Pirates, boost semis bid

Lions rout Pirates, boost semis bid

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
San Beda relied on another inspiring effort by Yuki Andrada as it routed Lyceum of the Philippines University, 74-56, yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
Salvador overwhelms Jahns

Salvador overwhelms Jahns

12 hours ago
Elmer Salvador pounced on Keanu Jahns’ costly mishit on No. 8 for a 4&3 triumph as the ICTSI The Country Club Match...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez tops Verdad for MITF Open crown

Olivarez tops Verdad for MITF Open crown

12 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez pounded out a key break in the early going then another late in the second set as he hacked out a 6-3, 6-4...
Sports
fbtw

Phl taolu team victorious in Texas

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Philippines’ Mark Lester Ragay, Mark Anthony Polo and Vincent Ventura delivered the country’s lone gold medal in the World Wushu Championships in Fort Worth, Texas by ruling the men’s team...
Sports
fbtw
Leader of the pack

Leader of the pack

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Magnolia is the only team left standing without a loss in the ongoing PBA Commissioner’s Cup and Calvin Abueva, known...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with