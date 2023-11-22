^

Sabete, Soltones show way as Angels pip Foxies

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
November 22, 2023 | 12:00am
Petro Gazz’ Jonah Sabete in the attack versus the Farm Fresh Foxies.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Petro Gazz overcame a stubborn Farm Fresh, 25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 26-24, yesterday and snapped out of a four-game slumber in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Jonah Sabete and Grethcel Soltones took charge and finished with 21 and 16 points, respectively, as the Angels enhanced their semis bid with a fifth win against four defeats.

“I’m very happy we were able to win the game knowing that this is a very crucial game for us lalo na if we want to keep our semis hopes alive,” said Petro Gazz coach Timmy Sto. Tomas.

For Soltones, it was defense that got it done for them.

“Blocking namin at defense, nag communicate din kami sa loob,” said Soltones, a former league MVP.

The Angels also drew strong efforts from Aiza Pontillas, Marian Buitre and Kecelyn Galdones, who scattered 13, 10 and 10 points, respectively.

Trisha Tubu restamped her class as the league’s best scorer, uncorking a 20-hit performance she laced with 18 spikes.

But it wasn’t enough to save the Foxies from absorbing their eighth defeat against a lone triumph.

PREMIER VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE
